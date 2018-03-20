In a recent panel on parenting by SC Johnson’s brand All Out®, P. Gopichand spoke about his teaching style which influences how his students learn and perform. He spoke on how inspired he was by India’s rich gurukul culture and how Indians now having lost touch with that are trying to find their identity somewhere between an eastern culture and a western education.



On the topic of being a tough mom, he mentioned how even coaches have to choose between a tough and lenient approach. He was tempted to say he has been tough but as a coach, he chooses to put himself second and focus on what the student needs and stick with the best learning approach for them given what they want to learn.



Gopichand touched on this topic while speaking at a panel discussion titled #StandByToughMoms based on a brand film by All Out®. The film is going viral on social media and has already received more than 40 million views so far and is connecting with the audiences on a topic that is a taboo in Indian society – supporting women’s parenting decisions when it comes to raising their children.



Here is wishing him and his star students such as Saina Nehwal and P. V. Sindhu the best of luck and hopefully, they will get time to rest between all that shuttling about!