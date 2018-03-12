APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., has been bestowed with the 'India’s Best Company Of The Year Award 2017’ Award in India’s Best Steel Section Pipes & Tubes Manufacturing Company award ceremony held recently in Mumbai.



"Receiving this award is a great honour for APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. This is a collective effort and the hard work of the human capital which has made it possible. A special thanks to all our customers and the confidence they have placed in our products and our organization,” Mr Sanjay Gupta Chairman APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., said.



He also commented that the company undertook several initiatives to expand business in newer regions and introduced new products in the Indian market. Focus was on improving the engagement levels with our customers, both new and existing, to fuel growth in business model. The company launched three brands, Apollo Fabritech, Apollo Coastguard and Apollo Agrtiech till Q3 FY 2018. Not only launching brands, the company is building up its production capacity to 2 million tons in FY 2018.



Over the years the company has built its credibility in the market space by providing innovative and cost effective solutions with strong focus through innovation leading to development of new designs and sizes. Today the company manufacturers square & rectangular hollow sections using Direct Forming Technology like 300 mm x 300 mm and 400 mm x 200 mm, the only company in India to do so.