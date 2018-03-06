Beauty in today’s world is multi-dimensional and with the rapid expansion of media reach, the aspiration among young girls to be recognized for their beauty, glamour and fame has grown multi-fold. Such an array of fascinating sense of splendour and style was on full display at the Grand Finale of the most eagerly awaited Beauty Pageant Contest of entire North India – ‘Miss North India Princess’.



The glittering event was organized by Amar Ujala on 28th February, at Hyatt Regency Lucknow, with top Bollywood Celebrities, Beauty Experts, Fashion Designers, Socialites & who’s who of the city in attendance.



Among 10,000+ participants, 12 girls were chosen for the Grand Finale through a multi-level selection process, Sidhi Sidhmukh from Gurgaon was crowned as the winner of ‘Miss North India Princess’ contest, while Akanksha from Bareilly and Sakshi Shivanand from Lucknow were declared the First and Second runners-up respectively.



The winner received a cash award of Rs.1 lakh, while the First Runner-up & Second Runner-up were awarded a cash prize of Rs.50,000 & Rs.25,000 respectively. All the 3 winners would also get a special course at Roshan Taneja School of Acting, Mumbai.



The Grand Finale event had a star studded Jury Panel consisting of Bollywood Divas such as Swara Bhaskar & Urvashi Rautela, Supermodel Priyadarshini Chatterjee, Beauty Expert Bharti Taneja, Fashion Designer Asma Husain, Bureaucrat & Music Expert Anupama Raag, Literary Expert Kanakrekha Chauhan, Bollywood Lyricist Manoj Muntashir & Film Director Vishal Pandya.



Title Partner of the event was Dabur Amla Hair Oil. The event was powered by Honda Two Wheelers & Catch Salts & Spices. The other sponsors were Datsun (Driven by Partner), Good Time Ventures (Wellness Partner), Bharti Taneja’s Alps Clinic (Make-Over Partner), Dr. M.S. Basu’s Isotine Eye Drop (Eyecare Partner), T.P. Jewellers (Jewellery Partner), Ajara (Apparel Partner), Dreamz Film Productions (Co-partner), amarujala.com (On-line Partner) & National Voice UP/Uttarakhand (TV Partner).



Probal Ghosal, Director – Amar Ujala, while complementing the young girls for their stupendous efforts, reiterated the commitment of Amar Ujala to be an ‘Enabler’ for the younger generation to fulfil their dreams. He said, “Amar Ujala, with its massive reach in both Print & Online mediums, will continue to create opportunities for the youth to showcase their talent and get the due recognition. The credibility of Amar Ujala will act as pivot to all such initiatives in delivering the desired response.”