Denali Management Services has launched its media sales arm, Denali Connect.

Pratap Pandit points out “All forms of advertising in traditional media is an intrusion in the consumer’s life. Hectic work schedules, demanding careers and long working hours create a need for mini-relaxation sessions across a typical working day. Brands can use entertaining ways of connecting with their prospective consumers and engage them while delivering their brand communications in these mini-relaxation sessions. We will also look at F&B and Retail partnerships for the corporate parks”. Via this platform, Pratap foresees a great potential for brand to “Connect” with their Target Audience.

Pratap has over 20 years of experience in sales, advertising, and marketing. He has managed and serviced many top MNC and Indian brands in iContract and Ogilvyone. He has also headed marketing for Reliance Mutual Fund, Reliance General Insurance, and Reliance Big Cinemas prior to commencing his entrepreneurial venture. He loves watching movies, sports and plays competitive level table tennis.

Denali Management Services is a company incorporated to address the growing gap between the needs of large commercial building campuses and the available skill sets to manage them innovatively.

Pawan Koyal, group CEO for Denali said, “We have set up Denali Management Services with a vision to be the first fully integrated Township/Smart City Management company in India. We leverage technology to enhance the experience in the corporate parks that we manage currently. Denali Connect is a befitting extension of our Business Services with its venture to help Brands connect with potential consumers inside our corporate parks”.

Denali has been formed with the coming together of industry leaders from a broad spectrum of expertise in Integrated Facilities Management, Strategic Sourcing & Supply Chain Management, Technology and Vendor Management professionals. Denali Management Services has been ranked among the Top 25 Smart City Solutions providers in Asia Pacific by CIO Outlook magazine.