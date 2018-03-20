Our favorite Bollywood action superstar at a recent panel on parenting, #StandByToughMoms by All Out, spoke about how his wife Twinkle has been a tough mom and the biggest support to Aarav, his son who got his 1st degree black belt in Judo, which is a Japanese martial art sport.

He spoke at length about how his wife’s drive and passion helped their son discover his love for the sport even though each day was a struggle. He mentioned that mothers are the biggest support system in a child’s life and even though they often have to take tough decisions, it is only in the best interest of their children and the society needs to support them in doing so.

The panel was hosted further to the launch of the brand film by All Out ® which has been viewed more than 40 million times.