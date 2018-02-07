With an aim to expand their overall product portfolio and offering, Zillonlife, a leading Indian home security and lifestyle company, recently launched two new product lines – IP Cube & PT Camera and an all new range of home décor products. The PT or pan-tilt is a one its kind camera that is capable of remote directional control with a standard smartphone device. The home décor range of products is launched under an all new brand – Zhom Comfort. This innovative range of products would further accelerate Zillonlife’s growth and nationwide expansions.



The IP Cube and PT Camera that features built-in microphone & speaker and supports two way audio, will be marketed under the “Lifecorder” brand, available exclusively through Zillonlife.



The electronic security and surveillance solutions market in India is expected to top 14,400 crores by 2020 with home based retail security demand fuelling this growth. Growing crime rates, theft, burglary and the growing awareness about the benefits of electronic security devices is further driving the growth of the industry today.



The Indian home décor market on the other hand is getting a makeover of its own, largely dominated by the unorganized sector. Speaking on the occasion, Soumajit Dey, Vice President – Marketing, Zillonlife, said, “Zhom Comfort promises an exquisite range of bed linens, tablemats, table napkins and table runners. The brand will have an exclusive design process with utmost importance to quality. If you love floral, vintage prints, you'll be addicted in no time. The range will offer handmade sketches translated into charming pieces of art that is cherished by our valued customers.”



In the wake of the new Consumer Protection Bill, a significant milestone towards safeguarding consumer, it is expected to protect the interests of direct sellers and genuine direct selling companies alike operating in the non-store retail space. Having recently acquired membership of Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA), Zillonlife’s policies echo the interests of the bill. While the company complies with other mandatory guidelines, it also boasts of a robust complaint redressal mechanism for its direct sellers and consumers.



Satya Pradhan, C.E.O., Zillonlife, said, “In lieu of the Union Cabinet’s approval of the New Consumer Protection Bill to be placed in Parliament, the rules for consumer protection would get further streamlined to solve consumer problems keeping cost and time efficiency in mind. Zillonlife being a member of the IDSA, firmly believes in providing the right kind of value to our consumers and is very well aligned to the caveats of the new Consumer Protection Bill. While we would be happy to see legislative clarity on this, as a direct selling company we also look forward to more states adopting the Ministry’s 2016 Direct Selling Guidelines.”



Zillonlife’s range of products include pure holistic speciality teas and handmade body and bath essentials, among many others. Their Soul Sanctuary range of body and bath essentials have gained wide popularity amongst both men and women. The products are free of sulphates, parabens, alcohol, petroleum, synthetic additives and fragrances. The products don’t use any artificial preservatives that have harmful effects on the skin and can lead to allergic reactions and other sensitivities. They are made from plant-based ingredients sourced from nature, thus, making it natural, cruelty-free and eco-friendly. The products have essential oils that are extracted from flowers and other plant-based sources thus, making them natural.