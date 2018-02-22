Miral is the developer of Yas Island’s world-class family attractions and theme parks like Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld

India is a key source market for Yas Island with travellers from the country accounting for top 3 visitors to the parks

As Middle East’s top family entertainment and leisure destination celebrates its 10th anniversary year, Yas Island presented its unique portfolio of immersive experiences and world-class attractions to the Indian market, while providing a ‘sneak peek’ of what’s in store for visitors in 2018.



The home of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Yas Marina, Yas Mall and Yas Marina Circuit, among other existing and upcoming exciting attractions, is all set to attract more than 48 million visits by 2022 as it becomes a global destination for entertainment and leisure.



Speaking on the occasion, Miral CEO, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, highlighted the successful journey of Yas Island over the last decade and how it is constantly evolving and innovating its attractions, parks and in-bound tourism opportunities to become the favourite destination for Indian families.



With Indian travellers among the top three nationalities visiting Yas Island and second largest group visiting Abu Dhabi,[1] the UAE is set to grow Indian visitor numbers by more than 10% by 2021, with more than nine million Indians expected to travel to the GCC in the next three years, according to research by Colliers International.[2]

Close proximity to India, frequent flights, attractive and fun-filled family packages are some of the top preferred factors leading to UAE being a popular holiday destination for Indian travellers.



Yas Island today presents a rich portfolio of unique attractions and theme parks creating immersive experiences for visitors from the region and around the world, all in one destination just seven minutes away from flights arriving into Abu Dhabi airport.



The island is home to two world-class theme parks including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Ferrari branded theme park offering unique entertainment experience through a winning mix of 37 Ferrari inspired rides and attractions, and Yas Waterworld, an Emirati-themed waterpark and home to 43 rides, slides and attractions. Together the parks and Yas Island as a destination have been recognised for excellence in more than 17 international awards from both the industry and travellers themselves.



Visitors today can enjoy a wide variety of options on Yas Island catering to all tastes and age groups, from enjoying a tranquil getaway with plenty of fun under the sun at Yas Beach, to satisfying luxury shopping desires in the biggest shopping destination in Abu Dhabi emirate with more than 400 retail and entertainment stores, at Yas Mall.



Yas Island also features Yas Marina Circuit, one of the most technologically-advanced Formula 1® circuits in the world and a home for motorsports in the Middle East, as well as Yas Marina, a vibrant venue offering dining, fitness and leisure facilities in a stunning marine setting.



Home to two world-class theme parks – Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld along with several other attractions, Yas Island continues to expand its portfolio of world-class attractions by bringing new theme parks, attractions and unique projects with the vision to attract more than 48 million visits by 2022.



Furthermore, Al Zaabi confirmed that a new world-class theme park and a unique record-breaking activity destination are on track to launch this year; Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, with 90 percent construction completed, will open its doors this summer; and CLYMB, a one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment facility, is set to impress with the widest flight chamber ever and the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall.



In addition, Yas Island’s calendar of major 2018 events was revealed, with 22 events in the first half of the year on weekly basis until mid-May. Upcoming live entertainment and sporting action includes the world-famous Harlem Globe Trotters, The Illusionists, a Brazilian Carnival and a total of seven family festivals, which are entirely free to the public.



“We are very excited to share these updates on incredible parks, experiences and attractions coming to Yas Island appealing to potential Indian visitors,” said Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Miral CEO. “As the number one destination for families, we are confident that Yas Island will continue to attract visitors from the region and Indian sub-continent, especially with the new additions coming soon to Yas Island,” added Al Zaabi.



With the excitement starting to build up rapidly for its opening this summer, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will be home to 29 immersive rides, entertaining shows and interactive attractions. The fully-immersive world-class park will also include retail outlets featuring a wide collection of merchandise inspired by Warner Bros. franchises as well as a full range of dining options from full-service sit-down to grab and go.



The indoor venue will bring together stories and characters from the studio's renowned portfolio of DC Comics’ superheroes through six immersive themed lands all under one roof, including the vibrant ‘Cartoon Junction’ which will bring together Bugs Bunny, Scooby Doo, and other famous characters under a stylized cartoon sky, as well as ‘Metropolis’ which will transport guests to a Manhattan-styled city of towering skyscrapers and featuring characters such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.



The other attraction opening its doors this year during the second half of 2018, the record-breaking sports and entertainment venue, CLYMB, will feature a 9.75-meter-wide (32-foot) flight chamber, the facility will a game-changer for indoor skydiving, while also offering the highest climbing wall at a soaring 43 meters, as well as a series of other walls that are suitable for all ages and abilities.



The Miral CEO also emphasized how Yas Island will continue to evolve as a leading destination for family entertainment and leisure, with evolving smart connectivity and state-of-the-art mobility solutions that will create a seamlessly connected ‘wall-less’ destination where guests can plan their visit with a simple touch of their smartphone or device.



At a later stage of development, Yas Island‘s mega project, Yas Bay, will comprise three zones where residents, visitors and commuters can enjoy an entertainment district, media zone and the Residences at Yas Bay, which offers the promise of urban island living. The vibrant waterfront and entertainment district will feature a recreational pier, over 50 restaurants, 20 shops and a new live entertainment venue, Yas Arena, with 18,000 capacity for music, sporting and cultural events.



Yas Bay’s new media zone is expected to welcome 10,000 working professionals and Residence, and the AED 12 billion Yas Island development will also include two new hotel complexes including Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Resort, a 641-room family resort, which will provide visitors with a five-star opportunity to extend their leisure and business stays.



In 2022, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will open as another first for the region. The marine life-themed park will include the UAE’s first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return centre, and the park will be the first SeaWorld to open without orcas. Visitors can expect to experience up-close animal encounters, mega attractions, and a world-class aquarium with the latest technology for visitor engagement.



With guests at the heart of its strategy to create unique, personalized and memorable experiences, Miral has ensured that Yas Island is an ideal venue for families, whether they are visiting for a long or short stay. With a combination of shopping, relaxation, new experiences and a range of both affordable and high-end dining and hotel options, families from around the world and have access to unforgettable experiences.

