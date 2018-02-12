XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. and Narsee Monjee College Group have entered into a collaboration to extend its Hybrid Blockchain platform to 30,000 SVKM students to help them learn real-world applications of revolutionary technology. An initiative by Insight, the Global Youth Economic Summit – the Annual Business Finance and Economics Meet of Narsee Monjee College which was held from 7th February 2018 to 10th February 2018.

Just like 90’s Internet revolution, Blockchain technology is all the rage amongst everyone right now. Educational institutions are no different as more and more schools and colleges are joining the brigade to offer opportunities to their talented students to learn Blockchain technology.

The main hindrance in including this revolutionary technology into the mainstream curriculum is that there is no regulatory clarity in this field so only those blockchains which are enterprise friendly can only provide excellent career options and avenues to students. This is where XinFin plans to make a difference.

XinFin Ecosystem Development Head, Atul Khekade said, “XinFin Hybrid Blockchain is an enterprise-friendly blockchain that consists of both a Public state as well as a Private state. This distinction is very useful for enterprise use cases because various institutions may prefer to keep their financial transactions private but still be verifiable by an immutable record on the public state of the blockchain. Moreover, XinFin blockchain is using existing laws of the land and payment rails or using underlying XDC tokens in approved jurisdictions.”

Global Youth Economic Summit is an initiative of Narsee Monjee College of Commerce & Economics and XinFin where XinFin will be extending a Sandbox environment to more than 30,000 university students. The test environment will help students test, experiment and implement their skill-set on XinFin platform.

“XinFin not only aims to provide a test environment to the students but also ensures that ace students who are interested in the technology can take up jobs in the mainstream market after getting hands-on training on Blockchain. With this opportunity, students can leverage their practical knowledge and experience of XinFin Hybrid Blockchain and XDC protocol to work for niche enterprises directly,” admitted Atul Khekade, XinFin Ecosystem Development Head.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Apoorv Sarin, Chairperson, Insight-Global Youth Economic Summit said, “We are really excited to collaborate with XinFin seeing the career avenues it will open up for our students. XinFin Hybrid blockchain is a regulatory compliance which makes it enterprise-friendly and experimental for our students who are willing to make a career in Blockchain Technology. With XinFin platform, our students will get a test environment which will help them learn technology closely and also implement their skill-set to create customized solutions for business process efficiency improvement. With this association, our students will be able to use their practical experience to get jobs in niche enterprises directly."