musical.ly (world's largest short video platform) is trending in India, 250K+ videos uploaded per day. Bollywood celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani have already picked up this trend and are now a part of the musical.ly journey

World’s largest short video app musical.ly hosted an official Meet and Greet, along with an influencer party in February, in Westin Mumbai Garden City. The winners of #1MillionAudition were also announced during the Meet ‘n’ Greet event. The winner-musers from the four categories were given prizes that totalled Rs. 10 million. The #1MillionAudition was a creator incubation program created by https://musical.ly/en-US/.

The campaign lasted for two weeks starting from January 19 to February 5, 2018. During the campaign, there were more than 300K musical.ly videos posted under the designated hashtags under four different categories namely, Best Vines, Sexy Moves, Special Skills and Best Dancers. The views of all videos have reached to 150M.

The Meet and Greet saw thousands of young ‘musers’ from across India fly down to Mumbai for the event, where they got a chance to meet their favourite top musers. Being the world’s largest short video app, musical.ly has more than 250K videos being posted on the app on a daily basis. User base in India is on the upswing. The Meet and Greet is a platform we have curated where the top musers can meet their fans and interact with them.

In the evening, https://musical.ly/en-US/ hosted an influencer get together where musers, Youtubers and influencers such as Tracy D’souza, Bhuvan Bam, Hasley India, Maanvi Gagroo and others. The function also saw celebrities such as Tanmay Bhatt, Rohan Joshi, Mallika Dua, and among others. Audiences were mesmerised with special muser performances.

Top 5 Indian Musers

Disha Madan (1,490,450) Aashika Bhatia (1,452,075) Heer Naik (1,305,553) Nagmaa Mirajkar (1,055,222) Avneet Kaur (1,013,684)

#1MillionAudition background

