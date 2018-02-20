WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders will be held on Friday, March 30, 2018, beginning at 11:00 am (Jersey time), at 22 Grenville, St Helier, Jersey JE4 8PX, Channel Islands.

The Company distributed the notice of extraordinary general meeting, proxy statement and form of proxy on or about February 20, 2018.

The notice of the extraordinary general meeting, proxy statement, form of proxy and ADR voting card are available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website, www.wns.com. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of the notice of the extraordinary general meeting, proxy statement, form of proxy and ADR voting card, free of charge, by sending a written request to the Company Secretary, Mourant Ozannes Secretaries (Jersey) Limited, at 22 Grenville, St Helier, Jersey JE4 8PX, Channel Islands (attention: Michael Lynam, telephone: +44 (0)1534 676000) or [email protected], attention Gopi Krishnan.