Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned in the ‘Winner's Circle’ of Enterprise Blockchain service providers by HfS Research in the market study ‘HfS Blueprint Report on Enterprise Blockchain Services 2017’. This report was authored by Saurabh Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, HfS Research.

In the Enterprise Blockchain Services 2017 Report, HfS evaluated the blockchain capabilities of 21 service providers across the value chain of Strategic Advisory, Prototype Development, Production build and System Integration. The 'Winner's Circle' of the HfS Blueprint represents service providers who excel at both execution and innovation dimensions. The report states that Wipro is a leading blockchain services provider with scale, robust partnership ecosystem, in-house tools and live client engagements.

Phil Fersht, CEO, HfS Research said, “The blockchain momentum is growing across the globe and there is an increasing market demand from enterprises to partner with services firms offering blockchain solutions and expertise, to help them on their blockchain journey. This report is aimed at providing a comprehensive analysis and assessment of the blockchain services landscape to interested enterprise buyers. It also analyzes the relative adoption of blockchain services across all major industries and emerging use cases. On behalf of HfS, I would like to offer our congratulations to Wipro for being positioned in the Winners Circle of the HfS Blueprint Report on Enterprise Blockchain Services, 2017, where our client-side research showed that Wipro’s blockchain offerings are well aligned to the evolving market and customer needs. We learned about Wipro's investments in building a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem, its focus on developing a blockchain community through its crowd learning and crowd sourcing platforms like TopCoder, and the innovative blockchain work being performed for several global organizations. We believe the firm is well positioned to drive high-impact transformational business outcomes for its customers on blockchain, as the industry matures.”

“Wipro’s commitment to blockchain, the use case coverage across industries such as Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer & Retail, Manufacturing & Technology, Communications, Government, its expertise and experience across the value chain, referencable clients, the robustness of its ecosystem and ability to drive adoption beyond Proof of Concept (PoC), were instrumental in its position in the Winner’s Circle,” added Saurabh Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, HfS Research.

“We are delighted to be positioned in the Winner’s Circle of HfS first Blueprint report on Enterprise Blockchain Services. We are investing in a comprehensive value chain for blockchain including membership to industry consortia like Hyperledger and Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, strategic collaborations with our enterprise and niche partner ecosystem, alliances with start-ups and academia in order to be the partner of choice for clients in their blockchain journey. HfS has recognized our commitment and focus on blockchain, and our innovation and execution capabilities to deliver best-in-class blockchain solutions and services for customers. We look forward to being strategic partners to our clients in their blockchain adoption journey,” said Krishnakumar N Menon, Vice President, Service Transformation, Wipro Limited.

Key findings from the ‘HfS Blueprint Report on Enterprise Blockchain Services 2017’ are given below:

Enterprise blockchain services are geared to become a US $1 billion market by 2018

Blockchain services will create a disruptive impact, potentially as significant as the internet itself, in the long run

The market is witnessing an explosion in blockchain PoCs and pilots, but in-production, solutions are few and far between

Blockchain (like any nascent technology) is going through the “90-9-1” adoption challenges

Adoption of blockchain is a global phenomenon

Ethereum and Hyperledger Fabric are emerging as the blockchain frameworks of choice for enterprise blockchain initiatives

Blockchain initiatives are starting to get woven with other emerging technologies, especially IoT and AI

Financial services lead blockchain adoption; however, credible use cases across almost all industries are emerging

To read more, click here