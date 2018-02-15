Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company today announced that it has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute®, the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as a World's Most Ethical Company®.



The Ethisphere® Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has announced the 135 companies spanning 23 countries across 57 industries who have been named to the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies® list.



The World's Most Ethical Companies designation recognizes organizations that have had a material impact on the way business is conducted by fostering a culture of ethics and transparency at every level of the company. It emphasizes Wipro’s commitment to value led leadership.



Being a 7th consecutive year honoree underscores Wipro's commitment to leading ethical business standards and practices that also ensure long-term value to key stakeholders including customers, employees, suppliers, regulators and investors.



Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Wipro Limited said, “It is an honor to be recognized as a 2018 World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for the 7th successive year. Unflinching commitment to values is the bedrock of our philosophy of doing business. Our values –The Spirit of Wipro — is at our core and is our moral compass. Businesses are sustainable only if built on a foundation of ethics and responsibility.”