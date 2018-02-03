WIPRO

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today hosted the seventh edition of the Wipro earthian awards, for the year 2017. The awards recognize excellence in learning about sustainability within the education process in schools and colleges in India.



The Wipro earthian awards program is designed as a catalyst for fostering excellence in sustainability thinking and action among young students across the country.



The seventh edition of the annual Wipro earthian, which is one of India’s largest sustainability education programs for schools and colleges, received over 1200 submissions from across the country. From these submissions, an independent jury recognized eleven school and eight college teams as winning entries.



Participating school teams showcased their understanding of biodiversity and water, the themes for schools, through activities and essay submissions. Teams from colleges submitted their entries on the themes of water, waste and mobility in the urban sustainability reporting format.



The winning institutes were awarded a certificate along with a cash prize. They will also be involved in a long-term, continuous, collaborative engagement with Wipro, and its expert sustainability partners to enable a deeper understanding of issues pertaining to sustainability.



The awards were given away by Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited as part of a special day-long event at Wipro’s Sarjapur Campus in Bangalore. The event featured a session by Gerry Martin, one of the first Indians to be selected as a National Geographic Adventurer and musical performances by the group Maati Baani, Shri Mooralala Marwada, a noted folk singer from Kutch and Noor Mohammad Sodha, who plays the Jodia Pawa -an indigenous double reed flute from Bhuj. The event also included a special edition of the Wipro Sustainability Quiz.



Participation in Wipro earthian has steadily increased over the years with the 2017 edition of the program representing more than a threefold increase since its inception in 2011. The program has engaged with more than 55,000 institutes, 1,30,000 students and 13,000 teachers.



Education partners such as Centre for Environment Education (CEE) and C.P.R Environmental Education Centre (CPREEC) provided on-ground support to Wipro earthian during the participation cycle of the program, which has played a key role in furthering its reach, nationwide.



Anurag Behar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Wipro Limited said, “Over the last seven years with Wipro earthian, we have seen terrific engagement amongst schools and colleges about sustainability education. The most energizing part about the program is meeting the young minds, who have participated from various parts of the country and seeing how they have developed deeper understanding in their different themes and projects. It has been wonderful to see the knowledge and enthusiasm across the country – from rural areas to large metros – all on issues of sustainability. We look forward to many more students, teachers and young adults to inspire us in the future.”



The list of winning schools at earthian awards 2017 included the following: City Montessori School, Kanpur Road, Lucknow

Government Higher Secondary School, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh,

Government High School, Khudmudi, Durg, Chhattisgarh,

Government Higher Secondary School, Ghuguwa, Durg, Chhattisgarh

Holy Angels I.S.C School Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

L`ecole Chempaka, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Mahalaxmi High School, Kudne, Sanquelim, Goa

Our Lady of Remedies High School, Nerul, Bardez, Goa

Purva Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Itaunja, Uttar Pradesh

Rajkiya Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Subhash Nagar, Bhilwadi

Vamanrao Bade Secondary and Higher Secondary School, Umrad, Solapur The winning colleges included: CEPT University, Ahmedabad, Gujarat – Team 1

CEPT University, Ahmedabad, Gujarat – Team 2

College of Engineering Pune, Maharashtra

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, Kerala – Team 1

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, Kerala – Team 2

National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi, Jharkhand

SASTRA University, Thanjavur Tamil Nadu – Team 1

SASTRA University, Thanjavur Tamil Nadu – Team 2