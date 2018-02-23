Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have jointly won the Aegis Graham Bell Award 2017 in the ‘Innovation in mHealth’ category. They were recognized for their joint initiative – ‘Redefining primary comfort using mHealth’ at the eighth edition of the Aegis Graham Bell Awards. The awards honor innovation in the ICT domain in India.



The Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) recognize organizations that have made a significant contribution to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the fields of telecom, social, mobility, analytics and cloud.



The Amrita School of Biotechnology, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, in collaboration with Wipro has developed a mobile health solution using a novel glucose monitoring system integrated with a cloud-based monitoring application for providing more efficient and effective diabetes care. The initiative was supported by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Government of India.



The jointly-developed Wipro-Amrita Diabetes Management Solution will provide a cost-effective, non-enzymatic glucose sensing solution for diabetes care, while promoting a healthy diet and active lifestyle, which are vital to manage diabetes. The solution will also enhance health screening and early diagnosis, contribute towards better adherence to drug and dietary regimen, encourage diabetes self-care activities and help prevent complications in patients with diabetes.



This end-to-end diabetes management solution requires a robust digital backbone and is based on proven algorithms that leverage the expertise of Wipro Digital.



Jeffrey Heenan Jalil, Senior Vice-President and Global Head, Healthcare, Life Sciences & Services, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted and honored to receive this award as it reinforces our commitment to helping organizations improve peoples’ lives. At Wipro, we are focusing time and research on technological innovations that will help health systems in treating the most prevalent disease states. By offering the ‘mHealth’ solution in collaboration with Amrita, we are helping accelerate and optimize diabetes prevention and care to all people, including those who live in the most remote areas.”



“We congratulate Wipro and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for this breakthrough innovation in diabetic health care which will offer millions of diabetic patients an easy to use mobile app. This initiative also exemplifies industry-academia collaboration for research and innovation in healthcare,” said Bhupesh Daheria, Trustee, Aegis Knowledge Trust and Founder and CEO, Aegis School of Business, Data Science & Telecom, mUniversity, Aegis Graham Bell Awards & Data Science Congress.

Dr. Bipin Nair, Professor and Dean, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham said, “We are honored to receive this award. It is a testimony to not just the novel, first-of-its-kind diabetes management solution that has been developed, but also underscores the potential of what can be achieved in the healthcare sector through unique partnerships such as the one we have with Wipro. We are grateful for the support provided by BIRAC and happy to be recognized for our efforts to address the growing issue of diabetes in India, and help patients avail treatment at an affordable cost.”