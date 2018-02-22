High-Rise India Summit & Awards 2018 gathered A-list sponsors, speakers, and delegates from the construction industry under one roof at ITC Maratha, Mumbai, on February 8 and 9.

On Thursday morning, Pradeep Nagawekar, M.V. Deshmukh, Ashwini Kumar, and Shailendra Kumar lit the lamp to kickstart the summit. This was followed by the keynote address, which was delivered by M.V. Deshmukh, President, NAFO (National Association of Fire Officers). The subject of the keynote was ‘Fire Prevention and Life Safety Challenges in High-Rise Buildings’.



Connecting and securing high-rise construction projects was the central theme of the summit, and it featured keynotes, panel discussions, presentations, lightning talks, and fire-side chats. High-profile leaders and industry experts gave attendees insights and best practices on various topics like: ‘sustainable construction materials’, ‘curtailing energy consumption with design strategies’, ‘glass facades – a smart move or an environmental mistake’ and ‘designing today’s skyscrapers – can traditional and contemporary design coexist’.



The second day of the summit included some more presentations and panel discussions, followed by a gala awards show that honoured 7 of the most outstanding achievers from the industry. The winners were selected by a distinguished jury of experts. Below are the award categories and winners:

High-Rise Project of The Year – Auris Serenity by Sheth Creators

Health & Safety in High-Rise – Oberoi Garden City by Oberoi Realty Ltd.

Innovative Project of the Year – Omkar 1973 by Omkar Builders (presented by ABB)

Sustainability Award – Lokhandwala Minerva by Lokhandwala Infrastructure

Rising Star of The Year – Ar. Diwakar Chintala

Best Design In High-Rise – Crescent Bay, Parel by L&T Realty

Architect of The Year – Ar. Jayneel Trivedi

Both days witnessed a series of networking sessions where sponsors met with delegates and speakers to discuss potential business opportunities. Overall, the summit was a roaring success. We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to all who made it possible with their unwavering support, especially our top sponsors – ABB, Aluplex, Astral Pipes, and Arcelor Mittal.

For more information about the event, please visit High-Rise India Summit & Awards 2018