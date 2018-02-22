Tradepass
High-Rise India Summit & Awards 2018 gathered A-list sponsors, speakers, and delegates from the construction industry under one roof at ITC Maratha, Mumbai, on February 8 and 9.
On Thursday morning, Pradeep Nagawekar, M.V. Deshmukh, Ashwini Kumar, and Shailendra Kumar lit the lamp to kickstart the summit. This was followed by the keynote address, which was delivered by M.V. Deshmukh, President, NAFO (National Association of Fire Officers). The subject of the keynote was ‘Fire Prevention and Life Safety Challenges in High-Rise Buildings’.
Both days witnessed a series of networking sessions where sponsors met with delegates and speakers to discuss potential business opportunities. Overall, the summit was a roaring success. We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to all who made it possible with their unwavering support, especially our top sponsors – ABB, Aluplex, Astral Pipes, and Arcelor Mittal.
|Image Caption : A few of the award winners, high-profile speakers and delegates, and the Tradepass team strike a pose right after the gala awards ceremony
