Accelerating forward towards taking Indian beverages to greater heights, Coca-Cola India announced the launch of its largest selling cola brand, Thums Up in South West Asia including Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka this summer.



Originally introduced in 1977, Thums Up was acquired by The Coca-Cola Company in 1993. Over the past four decades, Thums Up has grown in strength and its increasing popularity is a reflection of the love and faith placed by consumers in the brand. The brand has consistently maintained the market leadership in the NARTD beverage cola category and continues to be the largest selling cola brand in the country. Coca-Cola India team recently met Ramesh Chauhan to acknowledge his role in the success of Thums Up and seek his blessings and wishes for the journey ahead.



“Coca-Cola India is accelerating forward towards becoming a total beverage company by broadening its product portfolio and entering new product categories in India said, T. Krishnakumar, President, The Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia. He added, “We are taking key steps towards making India the fifth largest market for Coca-Cola Company globally by giving the consumers more beverage choices. The launch of Thums Up in SWA market is a key milestone towards speeding the brand’s journey to become the first home-grown billion dollar beverage brand.”



Coca-Cola India recently launched Thums Up Charged, the first-ever variant of the brand to celebrate 40 successful years of Thums Up in India. Thums Up Charged is the result of Coca-Cola’s steadfast commitment to innovation and offering more beverage choices to its consumers. Continuing with the same Toofani image, Thums Up ‘Charged’ contains the strong taste and offers extra Thunder to the consumers. As the new Thums Up Charged makes it way to shelves across India, Coca-Cola India launched a new campaign – #TakeCharge featuring ever-energetic actor and Thums Up brand ambassador – Ranveer Singh and the Tollywood superstar and brand ambassador – Mahesh Babu in South India. The company has rolled out a series of initiatives including consumer-led engagement campaigns along with exciting marketing campaigns with its brand ambassadors through digital, social, traditional, and outdoor media channels.



Thums Up believes in a unique expression of masculinity that challenges us to believe that “heroism is a choice”. By personifying this, the brand has become a metaphor for uncompromising attitude or the “toofani spirit”, which inspires every individual to unleash their potential and fulfil his/her own desire.