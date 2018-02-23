BMW Motorrad today revised the prices for its entire range of products in India. Prices will be reduced by 10% on products across categories such as Adventure, Sport, Touring, Heritage and Roadster with immediate effect.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “BMW Motorrad has already become the most anticipated and exhilarating brand to enter India. With the new attractive price-value proposition, we will offer bike enthusiasts an opportunity to experience unrivalled and exceptional motorcycling. Our commitment to deliver unique experiences and amazing ride quality gets further strengthened as the engagement with the Indian market grows stronger through enhanced value offerings.”