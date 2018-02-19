Chitkara University today announced that the leading technology giant Virtusa launched its flagship Center of Excellence (CoE) named The JAVA ENTERPRISE CoE. The MoU was signed on 6th February 2018 between Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice-Chancellor, Chitkara University and Mr. Ashwin Sadasiva Kumar, Vice President & Head of Core Practice, Virtusa.



The JAVA ENTERPRISE CoE is part of the CURIN (Chitkara University Research and Innovation Network) initiative. Through Chitkara University Research and Innovation Network (CURIN), our researchers, staff and students work across disciplines to extend the boundaries of knowledge. 12 Centers of advanced research under CURIN build and sustain Chitkara University’s competitive advantage through leadership. These centers and institutes are the locus of research for collaborative groups of investigators pushing the frontiers of knowledge forward. They are involved in cutting edge research, exploring new technologies to improve the country’s infrastructure and safety — and contributing to society through many other discoveries and innovations.



The JAVA ENTERPRISE CoE (Core and Advanced JAVA) aims to hone, engage and incubate talent to bridge the Academia-Industry requirements. This would provide the students with an opportunity to be trained on additional technologies to be industry ready while still being at the campus with the benefit of industry certifications paving their way to success.



The other dignitaries who graced the event were Mr. Subakaran Ravindran, Senior Manager & Practice Lead at Virtuasa and Mr. Krithivasan S, Associate Manager & Head India Campus Hiring at Virtusa.



Speaking at the launch of the CoE, Dr. Madhu Chitkara said, “We thank Virtusa for coming forward to establish their CoE at Chitkara University. We believe our students benefit from being taught by technical experts at Virtusa who are always active in research and practice. They will discuss the latest trends, research discoveries and new technologies in the field and students will be actively involved in research projects. This initiative will be a big beneficiary to the Industry as a whole”.



Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ashwin said, “At Virtusa, we believe in giving back to the industry. We are impressed with the passion towards innovation and research displayed at Chitkara University faculty and students. We are happy to have our CoE at Chitkara University and we look forward to give our best to the students’ community in proud association with Chitkara University”.