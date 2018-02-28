TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC’s community development program in India, ‘Nurturing Seed’ won the MODI Award presented by ET Now for significant initiatives undertaken by the Company towards the development of Dahej community on the west coast of Gujarat.
Since 2016, the presence of TechnipFMC yard at Dahej has enabled the Company to develop a sustainable CSR program in partnership with ‘Seed’, a CSR implementation agency, to improve the lives of people living near the yard. A 360-degree approach adopted to improve the well-being of the rural community:
Bhaskar Patel, Managing Director, Technip India Limited, a subsidiary of TechnipFMC Group, stated, “This is indeed a proud moment for us to have our efforts in Dahej recognized. The yard indirectly helps our clients increase domestic production of petroleum products and minimize imports; as well as catering to the international market and support our group projects with our ‘Make in India’ fabrication yard products. Alongside our commitment to the local energy market, we are also committed towards caring for local community. ‘Nurturing Seed’ is in true sense, a holistic community development program.”
On receiving the award in Mumbai, Swayantani Ghosh, Head of Communication and CSR, said: “We are humbled to receive the award as recognition for our commitment to local community. Presence of our Modular Manufacturing Yard at Gujarat gives us a distinct advantage to contribute to energize India and empowering people with education, health and skill ultimately leading towards the making of developed India.”
|Image Caption : Swayantani Ghosh receiving award from Sanjay Muthal (Executive Director, INSIST Executive Search) and Dr. Sumit Sabharwal (Managing Director, OCS Group)
