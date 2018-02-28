TechnipFMC’s community development program in India, ‘Nurturing Seed’ won the MODI Award presented by ET Now for significant initiatives undertaken by the Company towards the development of Dahej community on the west coast of Gujarat.



The journey started in 2015 when Group laid the foundation stone for the waterfront Modular Manufacturing Yard in GIDC area at Dahej. TechnipFMC, a global leader in Oil & Gas sector indigenously developed a state of the art yard facility to combine technology expertise in process technology, modularized engineering, manufacturing and construction. The yard can manufacture a range of product lines, such as:

TechnipFMC designed modular hydrogen plants

Modular process plants and equipments using proprietary Process Technology and partnering with leading technology partners worldwide

Fired heaters, reformers, ethylene furnaces: components and assemblies

Proprietary special application burners and transfer line exchangers

Since 2016, the presence of TechnipFMC yard at Dahej has enabled the Company to develop a sustainable CSR program in partnership with ‘Seed’, a CSR implementation agency, to improve the lives of people living near the yard. A 360-degree approach adopted to improve the well-being of the rural community:

Education for all and sensitizing children to e-learning

Skill Development initiative for employable youth in the community

Affordable Healthcare for all by organizing free medical camps and the launch of Mobile Health Unit

Building Swachh Bharat with construction of toilets in Suva village and improving the village infrastructure

Encouraging Women Entrepreneurship

Bhaskar Patel, Managing Director, Technip India Limited, a subsidiary of TechnipFMC Group, stated, “This is indeed a proud moment for us to have our efforts in Dahej recognized. The yard indirectly helps our clients increase domestic production of petroleum products and minimize imports; as well as catering to the international market and support our group projects with our ‘Make in India’ fabrication yard products. Alongside our commitment to the local energy market, we are also committed towards caring for local community. ‘Nurturing Seed’ is in true sense, a holistic community development program.”

On receiving the award in Mumbai, Swayantani Ghosh, Head of Communication and CSR, said: “We are humbled to receive the award as recognition for our commitment to local community. Presence of our Modular Manufacturing Yard at Gujarat gives us a distinct advantage to contribute to energize India and empowering people with education, health and skill ultimately leading towards the making of developed India.”