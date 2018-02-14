We’re currently living in an era where social media has become the most preferred way of expressing one’s individuality. Short form videos have taken the digital world by the storm. Creating a video featuring oneself none less than a celebrity is at your fingertips today. Social media platforms have also made interaction with celebrities much easier by diluting the lines between reality and virtuality. With almost every other person having an access to a smartphone, one such app that is making headway to the top is HYPSTAR.



Hypstar is a 15 second original short video community developed by the Bytedance, a leading AI-powered content platform. It enables users to record fun and memorable moments in daily life easily and share them with people all over the world while meeting fun people in Hypstar. It is a personalized, extensive, and high-quality content feed created specifically for you each time you open the apps.



As of November 2017, Hypstar has100 million subscribers and 50 million active subscribers globally.



Hypstar, has launched a unique campaign for its subscribers whereby they can interact with their favorite celebrities and stand an opportunity of earning money through participation. Their Live broadcasting show “Beat the Q” is the latest sensation where celebrities appear twice during a day, at 1 pm and 8 pm posing two sets of 12 questions each time. The subscribers can undertake this quiz and stand to earn rewards with increasing stakes at every level. Beat the Q will run over Feb and March offering several celebrity interactions to the subscribers through the quiz. More than 2000 people won the quiz games, to share more than 10,000 dollars prize.



Hypstar has roped in Sonakshi Sinha for becoming one of their first quizzers. She is an avid social media user and active member on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Sonakshi has appeared on the show as the quizzer on the 10th Feb, challenging the subscribers with this quiz. Commenting on her association with Hypstar, Sonakshi Sinha says- “This innovation in the social media space is a great tool for me to connect with my fans and audience. Video platforms are always more personalized a gateway to stay connected with fans and followers. It’s exciting to try newer platforms and Hypstar happens to my latest and most favorite discovery.”