, President US India Strategic Partnership Forum; , Member of House of Lords, UK and Founder & Chairman Trustee, The Loomba Foundation; Baroness Sandip Verma, Member of the House of Lords, UK ; Jerry MacArthur Hultin Chairman of the Global Advisory Board for Smart Cities Expo World Congress, and several others to also address the participants Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, will inaugurate the One Globe Forum 2018 to be held on the 9th and 10th of February 2018 at Hotel Imperial in New Delhi. The 7th annual edition of the One Globe Forum will specifically focus on ideas, issues and impact of initiatives like "Digital India", "Make in India", “Skill India”, “Women’s Economic Empowerment”, "Smart Cities", “Artificial Intelligence”, “Blockchain” and “Big Data” that can help transform India into a 21st century knowledge economy.



Speaking about her participation at the One Globe Forum, Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, said "I am looking forward to speaking at the 7th Annual One Globe Forum about building a 21st century knowledge economy in India. It is imperative that women’s participation in our economy goes up as more women in the workforce will lead to stronger and better economic growth."



One Globe is India's leading forum that brings together global thought leaders to discuss how we can build a 21st century knowledge economy in India and South Asia. It explores the intersection of science, technology, education, innovation, smart cities, skills, regional collaboration and geopolitical security.



Harjiv Singh, Convener, One Globe Forum and founder and CEO of Salwan Media Ventures, says, “Every year we provide our delegates the opportunity to hear, meet, network and deliberate with thought leaders and decision makers from across the globe, all for a single objective of transforming India into a 21st century knowledge economy. With the government taking various steps towards initiatives such as a digitized economy, increased focus on Skill India, Artificial Intelligence and so on, One Globe Forum is the perfect amalgamation of experts from various fields that deliberate on how to augment the ambitious government initiatives.”



Other eminent speakers at the two-day conference also include Shri Sambhaji Diliprao Patil Nilangekar, Minister of Labour, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of Maharashtra and Ex Servicemen's Welfare, Earthquake Rehabilitation; Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President US India Strategic Partnership Forum; Lord Loomba, Member of House of Lords, UK and Founder & Chairman Trustee, The Loomba Foundation; Jerry MacArthur Hultin Chairman of the Global Advisory Board for Smart Cities Expo World Congress; Baroness Sandip Verma, Member of the House of Lords; Michael Allen, Former Senior Advisor, President George W Bush; Dr. K.P Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Sutapa Sanyal, Former Director General, UP Police Mahila Samman Prakoshth; Rahul Puri, Managing Director, Mukta Arts Ltd. and Head – Academics, Whistling Woods International; Mohit Soni, Chief Operating Officer, Media & Entertainment Skills Council; Vinay Kumar, Director- Artificial Intelligence, Azure and Search Partnerships, Microsoft; Khurshed Gandhi, Managing Director, Cushman & Wakefield; Rachit Ranjan, Head of Policy, North India & Federal Affairs, Uber; Ravinder Pal Singh, Director – Digital Cities & Mega Projects DellEMC India; Dinesh Malkani, Founder and CEO, Smarten Spaces; Hasan Davulcu, Associate Professor, Arizona State University; Ashwarya Pratap Singh, Founder, Drivezy; Ashok Trivedi, Managing Partner, SWAT Capital; Major Dalbir Singh, Senior Advisor, Forum of Federations, Canada, and Chairman, One Globe Conference; Prof. Siddharth Shankar Saxena, Chairman of Cambridge Central Asia Forum; Felix Ortiz III, Founder and CEO, Viridis Learning; Dr. Shailaja Fennell, Lecturer at Centre of Development Studies, University of Cambridge and other top experts from FICCI, Payoneer, Happiest Minds, uTrade Solutions, Drivezy, OC Private Capital, IDeaS Revenue Solutions, LocalizED, Tata Singapore Airlines, Arizona State University, Zodius Capital Advisors, Beacon Global Strategies LLC, Collectcent Digital Media.



US- India Strategic Partnership Forum, Media & Entertainment Skills Council, Smart Cities New York and Institute of International Education are the strategic partners for One Globe Forum 2018. Chamber partners include the Swedish Chamber of Commerce, India (SCCI) and Australia New Zealand & India Business Association (ANZIBA). Cambridge Central Asia Forum and [email protected] High School, University of Pennsylvania are the knowledge partners. The university partners include Macquarie University, Arizona State University, St John’s University and St Mary's University. Global Health Strategies is the session sponsor, India Briefing is the media partner, Uber is the mobility partner, Gutenberg is the Digital, PR and Communications Partner and BrainGain Magazine is the Education Partner for the Forum.