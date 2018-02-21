Smile Care Expert Dental Centre

To showcase the various transformational changes in the oral care sector with world's renowned Educators, researchers and clinicians

Facilitated a smooth exchange of novel ideas and learning’s from reputed dental experts Smile Care Expert Dental Centre, a 25 year old organization specializing in Clinical Services, Clinical Dental Research and Continuing Dental Education, recently organized the prestigious India International Dental Congress (IIDC) conference themed as TRANSFORMATIONAL LEADERSHIP SUMMIT‘. The three day conference was conducted from February 16, 2018 to February 18, 2018 at the D Y Patil University-School of Medical, Navi Mumbai.



IIDC has been brought to India by its President, Dr. Ratnadeep Patil, MD – Smile Care Expert Dental Centre. The objective behind this summit was to bring Global and Indian Speakers of great repute under one roof. The stalwarts who marked their presence at the event shared gainful insights addressing the audience of 600 industry professionals via 15 lectures, 10 workshops and 15 interactive sessions. The conference also enjoyed active participation from manufacturers in pharma and dental materials. Around 15 dental and pharmaceutical organizations actively took part in the summit by throwing light on the emerging demands and requirements in the industry and the latest developments and technologies desideratum to meet the same.



The audience composed of a fine mix of fresh graduates, general and speciality practitioners with clinical experience ranging from 1 to 20 years. This included dentists who are academicians and some pursuing their post-graduate. Various notable speakers, mentors and teachers from across the globe graced the summit and appraised the audience with the advancements, futuristic methodologies, insightful facets of clinical dentistry, success stories etc. Dr Dean Vafiadias addressed the audience on implants, esthetics, full mouth rehabilitation and various technological advancements impacting the zone. Dr. Jonathan Levine spoke on Integration of Smile Design and Occlusion Using a Three Step Analysis offering dentists ideas on easy and systematic approach to smile designing. Expert clinician, Dr Ratnadeep Patil gave insights on esthetic oral rehabilitation. He integrated the thought process of interdisciplinary dentistry and shared his practice philosophy of interdisciplinary treatment planning. Reputed German implantologist, Dr Dietmar Weng shared his cases on the use of bone grafts, bone regeneration and immediate extraction implants. Dr Robert Schroering spoke on the ‘Allon4 or the Zygomatic dental implant concept which provides graft-less solutions to edentulous arches. Attendees took back the knowledge of providing functional solutions to patients in a smarter, faster and a more accurate way.



The conference witnessed the active presence of distinguished dental experts from all across the country ranging from various levels of experience in the dental arena. The summit successfully catered to the intention of creating a learning convergence for the aspiring dentists at all levels of practice, which will enable them to serve their patients in the best possible way.



According to Dr. Ratnadeep Patil, MD, Smile Care Expert Dental Centre, “With the advent of disruptive technologies in every sector, dentistry is also actively adapting to the same. The conference was a seamless platform that facilitated a smooth exchange of innovative ideas, skills and learning’s from experts from all across the world. Through the IIDC, Smile Care aimed to offer the budding dental students with an opportunity to connect with oral experts from across the world and get acquainted to the new – age methodologies and advancements in the fraternity. The key objective of this summit is to take Indian dental industry to an international level.''