SMEcorner, founded in 2015 by Samir Bhatia, has had its focus on providing quick access to secured and unsecured loans to Indian MSME sector. SMEcorner has now procured the license to become Non- Banking Finance Company, which will pave the way for more disbursements and faster growth for the company.
Samir Bhatia, Founder and CEO, SMEcorner, “Our two-pronged credit approval process, which involves technology and human touch with the customer, gives us an edge over traditional financial service providers. Technology helps us screen the customers at the first level, making sure the loan origination and processing is faster and is cost effective; at the second level, the sales team’s one-on-one meeting ensures we have a clear understanding of our customers. Being an NBFC will further enable us to launch innovative products, targeted at specific customer groups.”
At present, SMEcorner has tie-up with three financial institutions; the disbursement is seamless once the loan application is approved. SMEcorner will start to build its own book while continuing the partnerships with the 3 financial institutions.
In May 2017, SMEcorner secured funding from the Accion Venture Labs and The Dutch Growth Fund in addition to leading strategic HNIs. SME corner is currently present in select cities in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat. In the next three years, it intends to have 150 branches across 35 locations in 8 states and build a book size of INR 5000 crores.
SMEcorner believes that by offering the right mix of products, complemented by sector friendly processes, it will soon be the first choice for credit products for the sector.
