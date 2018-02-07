Silicus Technologies today announced that it has been appraised at level 5 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) ® . The appraisal was performed by QAI India Limited, a renowned global consulting, advisory and workforce development organization.

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. An appraisal at maturity level 5 indicates that the organization is performing at an “optimizing” level. At this level, an organization continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs.

“Delivering great software and applications for enterprises and software companies is one of the hallmarks of Silicus. Our customers rely on Silicus to deliver software in the digital economy with agility and velocity. The CMMi 5 assessment helps reinforce this core ethos within the organization, and demonstrates our continued commitment to the customer,” said Sumant Ahuja, CEO, Silicus Technologies.

“CMMI is a process improvement approach that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. The CMMi 5 maturity level sets us apart from our peers, and validates our dedication to continuous improvement, and delivering great work that makes a difference,” said Ravindra Satyanarayana, COO, Silicus Technologies.