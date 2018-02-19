After a series of quality constructions and on-time deliveries, NCR realty major Saya Homes has announced the launch of its much awaited residential project ‘S – Class’, which is to be developed in central Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. After an enthralling response which they have received for their previous two projects in Indirapuram, ‘Desire Residency’, ‘Saya Zenith’ and ‘Saya Gold Avenue’, this would be their fourth successive project in the same region.

The project was launched amidst much fun fare which witnessed Shri Upendra Tiwari, Honourable Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Horticulture, Padmashree Vikramjeet Singh Sahni, Ramesh Handa, Sanjay Kanodiya and P.K. Mishra. Bollywood celebrity Mandira Bedi, singing sensation Rashmeet Kaur and king of Indi-pop music Daler Mehandi also performed at the launch event.

The project will offer 2/3 BHK apartments with variety of unit plans with their carpet areas ranging from 56 sq. mtrs. to 105.8 sq. mtrs. The total area of land under development would be over 7800 sq. mtrs. or 1.93 acres approximately that will house 2 towers with a total liveable space of approximately 7.10 lakh sq. ft. Saya S – Class, which is to be developed in central Indirapuram, has been planned very strategically where it will receive the benefits of being well connected to Delhi, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Noida and other major cities of Western U.P. The project is expected to be ready and delivered by December 2022. Units in this project would be priced at ₹ 49 lakhs onwards. This high rise residential marvel would be constructed using Korean Formwork Technology and will develop as one of the tallest towers of Indirapuram with fully operational shopping malls, Multiplexes, Schools, Hospitals, Parks and much more amenities nearby. The project will have a 3 level basement for parking along with club house on the podium level.

Feeling proud and jubilant on the launch, Vikas Bhasin, CMD, Saya Homes said, “First of all, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our stakeholders and associates who have been with us throughout this successful journey. On behalf of the entire Saya family, I take sheer pleasure in introducing Saya S – Class, a class apart in affordable luxury. The project has been planned keeping in mind all the important aspects for the discerning residents and thus offering amenities that matter, location which provides access to key places and connectivity with primary NCR regions. Indirapuram being a region in demand will make this project a great pick for every homebuyer. We hope to receive appreciation from our eminent buyers for Saya S Class like we have always received for our previous offerings."