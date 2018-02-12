Reverse Logistics Group
Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) India, a leading global service provider of comprehensive reverse logistics solutions today announced the launch of its flagship campaign ‘Clean to Green’ in India. The campaign is focussed on spreading mass awareness and sensitizing consumers on how and where to dispose electronics in a responsible manner. The campaign has been launched in compliance with the stringent e-waste management rules which are set to come into effect in India and will seek to minimise the impact of substandard ways of e-waste disposal on the environment.
On the eve of the Clean to Green launch, RLG organised an enriching panel discussion on ‘Reimagining E-waste: Creating sustainable solutions for India.’ The panel discussion with experts was aimed at analysing the obligations under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislative frame and stressed on need for a coherent multi-stakeholder cooperation to ensure the safe disposal of e-waste. The co-panelists for this discussion included Dr. Sandip Chaterjee, Director Sc. F & OSD to Secy. MeitY; Anwar Shirpurwala, Executive Director, MAIT; Satish Sinha (Moderator), Associate Director, Toxics Link; Dr. Deepali Sinha, Managing Director, Sofies Group; Shahabuddin Shakir Ali Baig, Director H.A.U Traders; Dr. Rachna Arora, Deputy Team Leader & Coordinator, European Union- Resource Efficiency Initiative, India. The discussion was moderated by Satish Sinha, Associate Director at Toxics Link. Dr. Lakshmi Raghupathy, Adviser, MAIT concluded the event with the closing remarks.
RLG India will manage and operate the Producer’s Responsibility Organization “Clean to Green’’ on behalf of producers to offer them a sustainable, reliable and efficient option to comply with their extended producer obligations. The specialized processes are completely funded by producers to enable consumers to recycle their electronic products free of charge.
As a part of the Clean to Green campaign RLG will seek to work with the electronic industry and corporates to address the issue of e-waste and enable successful implementation of Clean to Green in the country to safely dispose and recycle electronics. RLG will channelize e-waste, arranging for direct pickup and processing, ensuring that valuable metals can be reused and recycled for future electronics with a commitment that no e-waste will ever end up in a landfill poisoning the environment.
Commenting on the launch of Clean to Green in India, Ms. Radhika Kalia Managing Director, RLG India said, “Proper disposal and recycling of electronics is a national priority and the government has initiated a policy which showcases the seriousness of the issue. In alignment with the e-waste management rules initiated by the government of India, we are focussed on working towards the betterment of the environment and the wellbeing of the society. We will leverage our highly innovative, comprehensive return management solutions, which enable manufacturers and distributors to actively drive product returns and thus facilitate multiple cycles of use.”
A key element of this campaign will be the focus on creating large-scale awareness in society through the ‘I Agree – Clean to Green’ pledge in India. During the launch, RLG will encourage 50 RWAs, 20 schools and 5 offices in Delhi NCR as a pilot project to be an active part of their ‘I Agree – Clean to Green’ Pledge and help sensitize them about the importance of responsible disposal of electronics for a healthy environment. RLG will further scale up and take the campaign to 10 cities between 2018-19. The pledge will also be extended to modern trade centres. The company will create awareness about the importance of responsible electronic disposal through organised awareness drives in and around retail stores and RWAs and Clean to Green Clubs in schools where students will act as evangelists to spread awareness and sensitize children.
|Image Caption : Ms. Radhika Kalia, Managing Director, RLG India and Mr. Patrick Weidemann, Global CEO, RLG at the launch of Clean to Green campaign
