Profinch Solutions Private Limited, a Gold level member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), today announced it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration of FinCluez 1.6 with Oracle FLEXCUBE 12.3. With an end-to-end pre-integrated offering, Oracle FLEXCUBE customers can now choose FinCluez to accomplish their business intelligence endeavor with much greater agility.



With pre-built integration to Oracle FLEXCUBE and pre-processed business data marts that offer critical insights across various roles and functions within a Bank, FinCluez offers immediate business value, complete control and unmatched total cost of ownership to Oracle FLEXCUBE customers.



”Oracle Validated Integration positions FinCluez as a part of Oracle’s best of breed solution strategy which can help provide smarter BI solutions to banks and finance organizations. The integration between FinCluez 1.6 and Oracle FLEXCUBE 12.3 provides customers quick installation and visibly faster results,” said Ashok Kumar, Executive Director, Profinch Solutions.



”Achieving Oracle Validated Integration gives our customers confidence that the integration between FinCluez 1.6 and Oracle FLEXCUBE 12.3 is functionally sound and performs as tested,” said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV, OEM and Java Business Development, Oracle. “For solutions deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review and test process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner’s integrated offering.”



FinCluez is a complete Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics suite that easily integrates with necessary transaction systems of a bank and transforms data in these systems into cohesive, centralized data marts serving as single source of truth for analytical, operational, regulatory, and compliance reporting needs. FinCluez delivers insights on a cutting-edge, anywhere/anytime, self-service platform.



The solution provided by Profinch Solutions is pre-integrated with Oracle FLEXCUBE through its proprietary data integration component. FinCluez transforms transactional data Oracle FLEXCUBE into actionable insights and makes it available to various levels of business users without the need for developers, designers, or data scientists.