Dr. Fixit, from the house of Pidilite, today unveiled its new TVC campaign featuring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The TVC aims to create awareness among home owners about the need for five-point waterproofing.

Dr. Fixit commercials are known and loved by audience for their lightness and sense of humor. The new campaign stays true to this approach with Mr. Bachchan bringing his own trademark style and wit to it.

Most people believe that waterproofing their roof is enough for a leak-free home. Dr. Fixit 5 point campaign aims to alter this belief and educate consumers that they need to waterproof not only their roof but also their bathrooms, outer walls, water tanks, and foundation. 5 point waterproofing is = Complete waterproofing of the house.

The TVC opens with the owner of an under-construction house showing Mr. Bachchan around with great pride, when their tour is very rudely interrupted by the appearance of a strange character spouting water everywhere from his mouth, arms, torso etc. The owner wonders and questions about him to which, Mr. Bachchan introduces the character ‘Leakage Bhaisaab’ to the bewildered owner who is getting his house waterproofed. But the owner is only getting his roof waterproofed at which point Mr. Bachchan explains how water can seep in through not just the roof but also the bathroom, water tank, foundation and even the outer walls. Those who don’t get their house five-point waterproofed with Dr. Fixit products, are setting themselves up for a never-ending battle with leakage, warns Mr. Bachchan in conclusion.

Mr. Vivek Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries said, “Dr. Fixit, as the pioneer and market leader continues to educate consumers about the need for modern waterproofing methods. The 5 point TVC further expands the awareness amongst consumers about the criticality to do their home waterproofing in the right way, that is through Dr. Fixit 5 point waterproofing.”

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Piyush Pandey, Executive Chairman and Creative Director, South Asia, Ogilvy & Mather- says, “The 5 point waterproofing is interestingly delivered by Mr. Bachchan in this TV commercial. When I look at the commercial, I think of all the problems that one has faced during our lives when water seepage troubles you in the most surprising fashion. I am sure that this interesting TVC will enable a lot of people to plan their homes in a better fashion of waterproofing them."



Client – Dr. Fixit Team

Creative Team: Piyush Pandey, Sonal Dabral

Account Management: Vivek Verma, Pranay Merchant, Sriyanta Ghosh, Yesha Shah

Production House: Corcoise Films private limited

Director: Prasoon Pandey

Producer: Cyrus Pagdiwala



TVC Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-2rKW1gRCQ



