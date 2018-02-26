P100, Panasonic’s latest smartphone launched in India, is now available on Snapdeal at a discounted price of Rs 4999.



The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat for easy multi-tasking while the Duraspeed technology with 2200mAh battery allows for longer battery life. It has 5” HD 2.5D curved display and Corning Gorilla Glass which provides durability and a high-quality finish. The inbuilt fingerprint sensor lets you unlock your phone with just one touch.



Equipped with 1.25GHz Quad – core processor and 16 GB ROM, the dual SIM phone’s memory can be expanded up to 128GB. Some of its smart features include ‘Pocket Mode’ which increases the ringtone of the phone if it rings while in the pocket and ‘Flip to mute Mode’ which can turn the phone silent with just a flip besides the smart answer, smart dial and smart wake up abilities. Sensors on the phone include Finger Print Sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer and Ambient light sensor.



Users get 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies. It has multi-modes for editing images and zero shutter feature for clicking pictures without a delay.



The phone has OTG support to allow access to external data on phone and to connect an external mouse or keyboard.



Priced at Rs 4999, Snapdeal also offers an additional cashback of Rs 2000 on Vodafone m-pesa and Rs 2200 on Jio Money. Axis Bank users can avail 10% instant discount. Lucky P100 buyers also get a chance to win special gifts of up to 10 gram gold.



To find out more visit https://www.snapdeal.com/product/panasonic-blue-p100-1-gb/68236889210