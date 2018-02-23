Nethority Technologies Pvt. Ltd, is excited to announce their Savings engine, ‘Pricekart.com’ is now open for all. The company prides itself on aiming to help shoppers save money every time they shop online. Pricekart’s mission is to help save 1000 Crore Rupees of 100 million online shoppers this year.

Online shopping has taken over the traditional shopping trend in India. Over the last few years, there has been a rapid growth in the number of e-commerce stores in the country. Every store offers various discounts, deals and offers for each product. Similarly, with pricing variations and add-ons like free shipping, EMI options, cash-backs and more, every store has something to offer for the same product.



Due to this, buyers visit multiple online stores and spend a lot of time to find the right product and get the best deal. To help make this decision easier and convenient for online shoppers, Pricekart’s proprietary system which uses machine learning to gather data like prices, reviews, deals, coupons and more from over 100+ online stores. This makes it easier for users to find everything in one place and save a lot of time and money every time they shop online.

Pricekart plans on helping small and medium online retailers publish their products on its platform. With over 15,000+ such online stores and number growing rapidly, this will be an opportunity for these retailers to grow their sales drastically.



In a very short span of time, Pricekart has already made some promising achievements

The Founder & CEO, Ruturaj Kohok was awarded ‘ Most Promising Entrepreneur ’ award at Upgrad by Mr Ronnie Screwvala and Radhika Agarwal (Co-Founder, Shopclues) in 2016

’ award at by Mr Ronnie Screwvala and Radhika Agarwal (Co-Founder, Shopclues) in 2016 The Beta version of the website was nominated for the ‘ Website of the Year 2016 ’ in the price comparison category by MetrixLabs

Though in Beta Stage, the website’s Facebook page managed to attain over 10,000 fans

’ in the price comparison category by MetrixLabs Though in Beta Stage, the website’s Facebook page managed to attain over 10,000 fans Furthermore, from 650+ applicants worldwide , Pricekart was among the top 60 applicants that got selected to pitch at the ‘ Rise Conference” held in Hong Kong in 2017

Within 8 months of its journey, Pricekart had managed to get over 1.5 million page views and drove sales of more than 6 Crore Rupees towards its partners

, Pricekart was among the top 60 applicants that got selected to pitch at the ‘ held in Hong Kong in 2017 Within 8 months of its journey, Pricekart had managed to get over 1.5 million page views and drove sales of more than 6 Crore Rupees towards its partners Recently, Founders of Pricekart were invited as Guest speaker at ‘JoshTalks’, #Startab Workshop at Digital Impact Square DISQ Nashik – Initiative by Tata Consultancy Services to Share their Start-up journey

Nethority and the UK based Angel Investor which initially funded Pricekart plans to raise its next round once the website reaches 5 million monthly users. The future plans of the company also include increasing its product range by including categories like Fashion, Travel and Finance at the same time expanding its reach to online buyers in the UK and the Middle East soon

“Our Focus is User Experience, Accurate data and lots of sources,” said Nitin Nagar, Co-founder and CTO. “We want our users to save a lot and online sellers to sell a lot so it is a win-win for all” added Ruturaj Kohok, Founder and CEO. “With this, we also want to be shoppers First Stop before they shop online”, Kohok added.