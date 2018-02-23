PriceKart.com
|
Nethority Technologies Pvt. Ltd, is excited to announce their Savings engine, ‘Pricekart.com’ is now open for all. The company prides itself on aiming to help shoppers save money every time they shop online. Pricekart’s mission is to help save 1000 Crore Rupees of 100 million online shoppers this year.
Online shopping has taken over the traditional shopping trend in India. Over the last few years, there has been a rapid growth in the number of e-commerce stores in the country. Every store offers various discounts, deals and offers for each product. Similarly, with pricing variations and add-ons like free shipping, EMI options, cash-backs and more, every store has something to offer for the same product.
Pricekart plans on helping small and medium online retailers publish their products on its platform. With over 15,000+ such online stores and number growing rapidly, this will be an opportunity for these retailers to grow their sales drastically.
Nethority and the UK based Angel Investor which initially funded Pricekart plans to raise its next round once the website reaches 5 million monthly users. The future plans of the company also include increasing its product range by including categories like Fashion, Travel and Finance at the same time expanding its reach to online buyers in the UK and the Middle East soon
“Our Focus is User Experience, Accurate data and lots of sources,” said Nitin Nagar, Co-founder and CTO. “We want our users to save a lot and online sellers to sell a lot so it is a win-win for all” added Ruturaj Kohok, Founder and CEO. “With this, we also want to be shoppers First Stop before they shop online”, Kohok added.
|
Ruturaj Kohok , Nethority, , [email protected]