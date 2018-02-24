OnePlus, a global mobile technology company, continued its growth in the overall Indian premium Android smartphone segment (above $400) by capturing 48% market share in Q4 2017, as per International Data Corporation’s (IDC) latest Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker Q4 2017.

The IDC data also highlights the growing importance of the Premium Android smartphone segment that outperformed the overall smartphone market with 97% YOY growth (vs 54% for overall premium smartphone market and 14% for the overall smartphone market). During 2017, OnePlus grew by a staggering 1116% in the premium smartphone segment as it further strengthened its robust performance in the online market and entrenched itself in the minds of smartphone users in India by consistently staying ahead of the players like Apple and Samsung.



According to the Counterpoint Research report for the last quarter on the Indian handset market, the premium smartphone segment was the second fastest growing segment (+20% YoY) in CY 2017 driven by the strong performance of OnePlus and Apple.



Talking about the findings from the Q4 2017 report, Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research, said, “While India’s smartphone market continues to grow in double digits, the premium segment (> INR 30,000) is all set to grow faster (+20%) than the overall smartphone market in CY 2018. In such a scenario brand like OnePlus, the fastest growing brand in this segment, is likely to grow as it enjoys a strong brand loyalty in India while positioning itself as a flagship-killer in the segment”.



Vikas Agarwal, General Manager at OnePlus, said, “It is truly remarkable that OnePlus has become the biggest Android premium smartphone brand within just 3 years of entering the Indian market. It is a great validation of our user focused approach and online first business model. We are truly humbled and grateful to our business partners and loving community for their continued support.”



Globally, OnePlus became a $1.4 bn brand in the 4th year of its operation with India as its biggest market, contributing to one-third of the global business. With a single flagship a year product strategy and limited availability (Amazon.in for online and Croma for offline), OnePlus has emerged as the biggest brand in premium Android smartphone segment within just 3 years of its operations in India.



With industry leading features like 8GB RAM, Dash charging and latest Android Oreo based OxygenOS, the attractively priced OnePlus 5T has become the best-selling premium smartphone with a average product rating of 4.6 which is the highest rating for any smartphone on Amazon.in as of Feb 22, 2018. The recently launched OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition was one of the most popular product on Amazon.in as it was quickly sold out during their flagship Republic Day and Valentine Day sale events.



To further enhance the user experience and complement its online only presence, OnePlus has recently expanded its offline footprint with the launch of its first authorised store in Mumbai. OnePlus has also partnered with Croma to increase the no. of physical touchpoints and is in the process of opening large format exclusive experience stores across top cities