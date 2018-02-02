The program allows customers to get guaranteed best exchange value by Cashify

Users can get up to 100% of the market value in cash for their existing OnePlus or any other premium smartphone

OnePlus, a global premium smartphone company, today introduced its official ‘BuyBack Program’ on the e-store oneplusstore.in in partnership with Cashify, India’s largest and most trusted platform for sale of used smartphones. The program allows users to upgrade their existing device to the latest OnePlus device with the assurance of the best exchange value. As a part of this program, customers can get instant cash for their used smartphones when they purchase any OnePlus device on oneplusstore.in.

The program will allow users in over 30 cities to get upto 100% of market value of their old smartphones in instant cash within 72 hours of purchase. Notably, the buyback value offered on oneplusstore.in is considerably higher than the value offered by other major e-commerce platforms.

Commenting on this, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager at OnePlus India said, “We are pleased to introduce the globally acclaimed OnePlus Buyback Program in India. The much awaited Buyback Program complements the on-going offers across other authorized sales platforms by offering the best value to the users for their existing smartphones, thereby making it even more attractive for them to own the latest OnePlus 5T, the best-selling premium android smartphone in the country.”

In order to avail the Buyback option, users can follow these simple steps:

Get quote for your old device by providing details of your old device here (exchange facility is available on select devices and pin codes only) Purchase your new OnePlus device after checking your Buyback details in the page Once payment for new OnePlus device is successful, the new smartphone will be delivered to you first Within 72 hours of order placement, Cashify will schedule the appointment for reverse pickup and payment. After verification, buyback value will be paid in cash in exchange of your old device The OnePlus Buyback Program can be available only after successful purchase of OnePlus smartphone on oneplusstore.in

Currently, all major brands are supported under this program across over 30 cities including Ahmedabad, Agra, Bangalore, Bhopal, Baroda, Vadodara, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gandhinagar, Gurgaon, Howrah, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Puducherry, Panchkula, Surat, and Thane.

For more information, visit https://oneplusstore.in/buyback/#faq