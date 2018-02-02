OnePlus
OnePlus, a global premium smartphone company, today introduced its official ‘BuyBack Program’ on the e-store oneplusstore.in in partnership with Cashify, India’s largest and most trusted platform for sale of used smartphones. The program allows users to upgrade their existing device to the latest OnePlus device with the assurance of the best exchange value. As a part of this program, customers can get instant cash for their used smartphones when they purchase any OnePlus device on oneplusstore.in.
The program will allow users in over 30 cities to get upto 100% of market value of their old smartphones in instant cash within 72 hours of purchase. Notably, the buyback value offered on oneplusstore.in is considerably higher than the value offered by other major e-commerce platforms.
Commenting on this, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager at OnePlus India said, “We are pleased to introduce the globally acclaimed OnePlus Buyback Program in India. The much awaited Buyback Program complements the on-going offers across other authorized sales platforms by offering the best value to the users for their existing smartphones, thereby making it even more attractive for them to own the latest OnePlus 5T, the best-selling premium android smartphone in the country.”
In order to avail the Buyback option, users can follow these simple steps:
Currently, all major brands are supported under this program across over 30 cities including Ahmedabad, Agra, Bangalore, Bhopal, Baroda, Vadodara, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gandhinagar, Gurgaon, Howrah, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Puducherry, Panchkula, Surat, and Thane.
For more information, visit https://oneplusstore.in/buyback/#faq
