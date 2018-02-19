Inspires NUtons to be the ‘Change’

Presents renowned speakers from various fields to engage with curious young minds

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU), presented the first edition of TEDxNIITUniversity, at its Neemrana campus on 18th February 2018. Revolving around the theme ‘The Precipice’, TEDxNIITUniversity aims to showcase ideas to address the challenges presented by our rapidly changing world.

We are living at a critical juncture when it has become crucially important to recognize the reality of climate change and to work toward reducing the carbon footprint. While some world leaders are turning a blind eye to global warming, cutting programs to alleviate hunger and poverty as well as espousing protectionist economic views, there are also grounds for optimism. Many world leaders are accepting and choosing to tackle climate change and large numbers of people are aware of the plight of those less fortunate. It is clear, though, that ultimately change must come from people.

Renowned speakers from various fields addressed the young minds at NIIT University on the importance of being thinkers and doers rather than serving as bystanders, of being keenly aware of what is happening around us and seeking to achieve positive change. Mr. Maheshwar Peri, one of the leading proponents of free speech and journalistic freedom; Dr. Prem Atreja, a leading Scientist and Technologist in the fields of Dairy Science, Food Sciences, Nutritional Biochemistry and Alternative Medicine; Ms. Pankhuri Gidwani, Miss India Beauty Pageant title holder in 2016; Dr. Ananta Singh, Sr. Vice-President Retail of one of India’s largest real estate company- DLF; Mr. Sushant Kalra from Parwarish Institute of Parenting; Mr. Prasanth Nori, Co-founder Dramebaaz and Implementation Manager at Meghshala; Dr. Narayani Gupta, Consultant, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage; Ms. Nimisha Verma, Founder, Home for Artists and Mr. Anuv Jain, a 23-year- old soft/pop rock artist, engaged and inspired the students with their stimulating talks.



Speaking on this significant occasion Mr. Rajendra S Pawar, Founder, NIIT University and Chairman, NIIT Limited said, “We are standing on the precipice of human existence today and the future of humanity is in our hands. Hence it is imperative that we take the right decisions for a bright and sustainable future."



We are proud to host the first edition TEDxNIITUniversity that will inspire our students to think in radically new ways to make this world a better place”, added Mr. Pawar.



Prof V S Rao, President, NIIT University said, “At NIIT University we believe education is about creating well-rounded individuals who promote values of cooperation, empathy and most importantly humanity. Through events like TEDxNIITUniversity we aim to showcase ideas to address the challenges presented by our times, and more importantly to inspire our students to be the ‘Change’. I would like to thank the renowned speakers for taking time out of their busy schedule to inspire these young minds.”



Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. NU, is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research oriented approach.