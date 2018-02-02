Each student will be mentored by an Industry expert from the corporate world

Will help students transfer learnings from the classroom to the industry workplace in the final semester

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU), today announced the launch of 4-year MBA and BBA programme with unique mentorship and six-month immersive Industry practice.

This is an innovatively designed degree programme meant for students completing Class XII with managerial and leadership aspirations and combines two programmes – BBA and MBA. This will offer students a comprehensive management education combined with in-depth specialisation in a specific domain. During the course, students will be mentored by an industry expert from the corporate world through Unique Mentorship Programme.

Application forms can be obtained from www.niituniversity.in.

Programme Highlights

Industry linked curriculum

Customisable curriculum through specialisations, electives and projects

Multi-disciplinary programme aimed at holistic development of the student

Six-month immersive industry practice with 3-member mentoring

Credits for co-curricular activities

International immersion (optional)

Opportunity for internships in the social sector

Specialisation Offered

Marketing & Marketing Analytics

Entrepreneurship

Finance, Banking & Fintech

Business Analytics

Communication & Media Studies

Digital & Social Media Marketing.

Eligibility Criteria:

≥ 50% marks or equivalent in class X in 5 subjects (Compulsory subjects – English, Maths, Science and Social Studies)

≥ 50% marks or equivalent in class XII in any five subjects (Compulsory subject – English). The applicant could be from any stream. Should be appearing in the board examination in March/ April 2018 or should have necessary marksheets if the applicant has appeared in 2016 or 2017.

Admission Process:

At NU, admissions are processed through a unique Admission Interaction Process (AIP). AIP consists of three parts: Questionnaire, NU Business Aptitude Test (NUBAT) and Personal Counselling Interaction (PCI). The Personal Counselling Interaction between the applicants and their parents/ guardians with designated officials from NU is an important prerequisite. AIP can be scheduled as per the student’s preferred time, online or at any nearest AIP location.

NU offers students an opportunity to transfer learnings from the classroom to the industry workplace through industry practice in the final semester. Meritorious scholarships are also offered to the students based on their performance in class X and AIP (Admission Interaction Process).

Speaking on the launch, Prof V S Rao, President, NIIT University said, “In line with our core philosophy of offering industry-aligned higher education at NU, we are pleased to launch our 4-year integrated MBA and BBA programme. The aim of this programme is to offer knowledge that is in sync with the current industry requirements in domains like marketing, finance, communication & media studies and digital & social media marketing. NU’s 4-year integrated MBA and BBA programme will help students to compete for the growing demand of managerial talent.”

NU offers management programmes at Undergraduate, PG Diploma, Masters and Doctoral (PhD) levels, with specialisations in Marketing & Marketing Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Banking & Fintech, Business Analytics amongst others. The programmes are aimed towards creating exceptional management professionals and scholars in emerging sectors of the knowledge economy, who are equipped with leadership skills, imagination and the capability of creating transformational positive change.

Additionally, NU undertakes several activities to encourage enterprising spirit amongst its students like seminar on new ventures, interaction with entrepreneurs and industry mentors, research & consultancy etc. These activities help students to think out of the box and create something of their own. Few such examples are Czar Securities Pvt. Ltd – an Information security solutions company, AT-Lead – a drone education and manufacturing company and NxtScholar – an e-learning company. These start-ups were initiated by NIIT University students (NUtons) at the university campus.

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. NU, is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research oriented approach.