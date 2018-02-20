Nelito Systems

Bags five awards across Innovative Solutions and People Management categories

Becomes first Indian Fintech company to be qualified as a Finalist across five different categories Known for being India’s leading financial technology solution provider for over two decades, Nelito Systems Ltd today announced on having bagged five prestigious awards across innovative solutions and people management categories in India and South Africa.



The Company prides itself on its innovative product FinCraft™ Lending, which is available in two variants – for MFI Companies & Lending Companies. Nelito is amongst the few Indian companies to have its own product used by a number of clients across BFSI, Micro Finance and, NBFC globally.



The cutting-edge technology that Nelito offers is based on Mobile-First & Cloud-Ready. The Hi-Tech with High-Touch approach helps financial institutions in numerous areas such as timely collection of payments, simplification of loan disbursements, quicker on-boarding of customers through mobile phones, etc.



Commenting on these recent recognitions, Mr. Ashish Varun, Head – International Sales & Marketing, Nelito Systems Ltd. said, “The awards represent that we always look to provide the best-in-class solutions to our customers. Our customer centric approach has helped our products and services to be tailor-made and gain a wide acceptance globally. Our clients’ innovative models motivate us to keep transforming at every level so that our clients can provide the same to their customers. These recognitions will further boost our ability to bring out the best of creativity and contribute towards the larger goal of bringing technology much closer to the people using it.”



Recently in South Africa's TT100, The Da Vinci Business Innovation Award 2017, Nelito emerged as a Winner in 2 categories "The Best Innovation concept for Rural Credit Facilities to the Unbanked" and "Management of People" and finalist in all other 5 categories.



This concept has provided the company a leading edge in innovation under which the company offers Fintech services to financial institutions catering to rural sector across banking as well as non-banking segments.



Nelito Systems has also been awarded for variety of solutions offered in fintech industry such as "Enterprise Mobility Management Solution of the Year" and Technoviti Award for its “Integrated Lending Management Solution”. These awards seek the most innovative communications, IOT, m2m or mobility software solution across any industry sector.



Following are Nelito’s Recent Recognitions: – Bagged two prestigious awards at South Africa's TT100, The Da Vinci Business Innovation Award 2017. The two categories are “The Best Innovation concept for Rural Credit Facilities to the Unbanked” and “Management of People”. Nelito was the only international company to get nominated in all seven categories

Won “The Best IT Solution Provider of the Year” award at NBFC 100 Tech Summit, 2017 organised by Elets Technomedia in Mumbai

Nelito Systems Ltd. has been awarded “Enterprise Mobility Management Solution of the Year” at the Indian ISV Awards 2017

Won ‘Integrated Lending Management Solution of the Year’ at Technoviti Awards 2018