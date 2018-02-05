In his budget speech, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that a special scheme will be executed with Delhi government and adjoining states to address the rising air pollution in the National Capital.

Nasofilters – winner of "Startup National Award" by President of India – can contribute immensely to “Modicare”, eliminate TB and fight Air pollution. Nasofilters is India's most affordable and efficient pollution filter developed by IIT Delhi. Nasofilters has been recognised as among "Top 25 (out of 118) technical start-ups in the world" by Republic of Korea.

We have built a ground-breaking filter technology to improve quality of life keeping in mind the harmful effects of air pollution and tiny suspended particulate matter specially 2.5PM particles.

These filters stick to user's nasal orifice and restrict foreign particulate matter to enter the body. It is use and throw, biodegradable product which gives negligible breathing resistance. Also, the cost of the product is low and hence can be used by masses.

You may wear Nasofilters round the clock, including while sleeping. It is way more natural and is available in three sizes — small, medium and large. In other products, people are using carbon filters, activated carbon technologies, molecular technologies, etc., but if any carbon chunk goes inside your body it can actually harm you. In Nasofilters, the polymers used are biocompatible. If at all any defective fiber piece goes inside your body, it doesn't harm you.

Apart from India, we have already been receiving bulk orders from Iran, Dubai and Vietnam. Further, we are working to reduce the thickness of polymer in our product beyond the current 200 nanometers range, which will then restrict the entry of viruses as well. This will help to prevent airborne infectious disease like TB.

The technology that we have developed can be used in air, water and fuel filtration domains as well. With our technology, we can reduce the cost very drastically for these applications. On the fundraising front, we are in talks with some venture capitalists in India, the U.S. and South Korea. We are open and looking forward for worldwide collaboration.