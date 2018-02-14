Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), a global technology company, reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2017.



The company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 71.74 crores as against Rs. 75.44 crores for the previous quarter ending September 30, 2017. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs. 0.38 crores as compared to Rs. 0.29 crores for the previous quarter.



Sanjeev Kathpalia, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We welcome the various measures introduced by the Finance Minister in the Union Budget, particularly the reduction of the corporate income tax rate to 25%. This, along with the government’s ongoing support of the technology sector, augurs well for our business. We are also pleased to announce a three-year renewal of a major client contract, as well as winning three new logos.”



Yusuf Lanewala, Non-Executive Chairman, stated, “We continue to make progress in the implementation of the Bhopal Smart Parking project with close to one third of the sites operational to date. We expect all remaining sites to be live by mid-2018. Separately, we applaud the Union Government’s continued prioritization of Smart City initiatives with the additional allocation of over Rs 2.04 lakh crore for 99 smart cities. This constitutes an important business opportunity for Mindteck and represents a significant growth engine for the company going forward.”



Prashanth Idgunji, Chief Financial Officer, further added, “We see encouraging signs of improvement in the company’s business outlook as we recalibrate our strategic focus to higher margin verticals. Over the last two quarters, changes relating to Ind-AS have had a short-term adverse impact on the PBT without affecting the underlying business.”



Notable business highlights for the quarter included:

Renewal of a major client contract for three years

Addition of three new logos

Commencement of an engineering support relationship for a prominent water monitoring solutions company in the US

FDA approval of the latest enhancement of a flagship vital signs monitoring system for a UK-based global medical device company

Establishment of a subsidiary office, Mindteck Canada Inc., in Ontario

Expansion of Mindteck’s global footprint in Europe with a presence in Turkey

Key Appointments:

Chidambara Ganapaiah was appointed Senior Vice President, Delivery and Business Support, effective November 15, 2017; he also joins the company’s Leadership Team. Prior to joining Mindteck, Mr. Ganapaiah held roles at Ciber India, HP and Oracle. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore, and a Project Management Professional.