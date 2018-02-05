Mindteck, Inc., part of a global technology company, announced the establishment of a Canadian subsidiary, Mindteck Canada, Inc., in Ontario. This enhances the company’s existing presence in North America which includes offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Missouri, Texas, and California. Mindteck, Inc. has over 140 employees across 24 states in the US.



Mindteck Canada, Inc. will focus on supporting projects for key Fortune 1000 clients as a part of the company’s ongoing growth initiatives in North America.



“Mindteck Canada, Inc. represents a significant opportunity for us to further enhance the delivery of best-in-class solutions to a diverse set of clients across a variety of industries,” commented Mindteck Inc.’s President, Meenaz Dhanani. The company is presently gaining traction in IoT, automation, and data center migration, along with its core competencies in embedded design, storage, and testing.