Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK) announced its expansion into the Turkish market with the establishment of an office in Istanbul, headed by IT industry veteran Mrs. Şebnem Göktunç Aydemir.



Mrs. Aydemir has 24 years of experience delivering best-in-class IT solutions to clients in the retail, financial, telecommunications, and manufacturing sectors. During the course of her career, she has led numerous global IT teams from India, Central and Eastern Europe, and the UK for companies such as Şişecam Paşabahçe, TAIB Yatirimbank, Fintek, and Novell (now Micro Focus). In 2006, Mrs. Aydemir was recognized as Project Manager of the Year for the EMEA Region by Novell. She holds a B.A. in Industrial Engineering from Istanbul Technical University (ITU). Prior to joining Mindteck, Mrs. Aydemir owned and managed a software services company specializing in delivering HP software and services.



Sanjeev Kathpalia, Managing Director and CEO, commented, “Şebnem has a proven track record of executing complex IT projects for clients on a multinational basis across a variety of industry verticals. Her entrepreneurial spirit, deep sector knowledge, and interdisciplinary approach make her an excellent fit for her current role“. He added, “We’re delighted to have her on board to lead Mindteck’s strategic growth initiatives in Turkey”.



Contact Information:

Kozyatağı Mahallesi Sarıkanarya Sokağı, BYOFİS Plaza No:14 Kat:7, 34736 Kadıköy/İstanbul, Turkiye

+90 216 906 03 03

[email protected]