Microland, a leading Digital Service Provider today announced its partnership with the Australia-based, born-in-the-Cloud start-up company, Oreta to set up their Digital Operations Centre at their Bagmane facility in Bangalore. The Managing Director of Oreta, Sachin Verma inaugurated the facility today.

The facility will operate as a dedicated centre for delivering Managed Cloud Services capabilities to Oreta's multiple end customers globally. The facility is also Oreta's Centre of Excellence for Google Cloud Platform technologies. The delivery centre illustrates Microland's growing capabilities to increase its service portfolio and bring agility in responding to diverse partner needs through unique digital operations platform.

Unveiling the new centre, Sachin Verma said, “I am delighted to be here to celebrate the opening of our Digital Operations Centre at Microland’s facility. Microland has been an instrumental partner to us in bringing scale, global experience and market leading solutions to our customers in ANZ. This Centre strengthens and affirms our partnerships and sets the foundation for future growth.”

"This association with Oreta is a testimony of our commitment to our comprehensive Managed Cloud capabilities and working with partners. We are delighted to strengthen this partnership further, with today's inauguration. This is a step ahead to expand their scope and implement the best practices of Oreta across the globe and provide the customers with more innovative and efficient solutions, and we are happy to be a part of this journey," said Karthikeyan Krishnan, SVP and Country Head – ANZ at Microland.