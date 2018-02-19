Merck Foundation
|
Merck Foundation, a non-profit organization and a subsidiary of Merck KGaA Germany, and Uganda Ministry of Health continue their commitment towards childless women Through ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ campaign in the heart of Africa. Merck Foundation evaluated the social and economic impact of ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ on childless women in Uganda and encouraged them to continue leading an independent and happier life.
“The childless women groups we created in each village are doing a great job. I remember last year they had no purpose in life, no respect from their community and no source of income. Today they have a bank account and a steady monthly income; now they are much happier and stronger.” Explained Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO Merck Foundation.
During the event, Hon. Sarah Opendi, Minister of State of Health, Uganda said, “The journey that Merck Foundation has started is a very special journey that has touched the lives of women who have been forgotten in the communities. It has touched not only women but also the lives of men who have been mistreating their women thinking that infertility is an issue of women, not know that 50% infertility is due to the malefactor. I want to thank Merck Foundation for thinking about these women.”
Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard
Facebook – Merck Foundation
Join Merck Foundation healthcare & research online community to exchange experience and information with other healthcare providers, researchers, students, policy makers and community members in Africa and beyond
Free registration – www.merck-foundation.com
|
Sakshi Tyagi, Merck Foundation, , [email protected]
|Image Caption : Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO, Merck Foundation with the heroines of ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ in Uganda
|Click for Real Image
|Image Caption : Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO, Merck Foundation and Hon. Sarah Opendi, Minister of State of Health, Uganda addressing the community in Uganda
|Click for Real Image
|Image Caption : Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO, Merck Foundation and Hon. Sarah Opendi, Minister of State of Health, Uganda with ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Heroines
|Click for Real Image
|Video Caption : Merck Foundation visits Merck More Than a Mother heroines in Uganda
|https://www.youtube.com/embed/oZ7zv64MVMk