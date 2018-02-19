Macmillan Publishers India Pvt. Ltd. adds yet another feather to its cap by bagging the ‘Best K-12 Publisher of the Year’ award at the prestigious 8th Indian Education Awards 2018 for its unrivalled contribution towards India's educational objectives. The award was conferred by the Indian Education Congress at the event held in New Delhi, in the presence of noted luminaries like Dr. Jawahar Surisetii – Advisor to Government of India and a TED Speaker; Dr. Avinash Panwar – Director, Centre for Electronic Governance, Govt. of Rajasthan; Sonia Shrivastava – Head, Vodafone Foundation; OP Choudhary – Collector, Raipur and Abu Imran – Director, Higher Education.

The jury took into consideration the success of Macmillan’s excellent K-12 learning resources – English Ferry, Hop Skip and Jump and Fusion being some of them. The integrated learning approach in Macmillan’s textbooks, along with engaging digital resources was also lauded.

Mr. Yash Mehta – Director Schools, Mr. Rajesh Pasari – Director, Finance and Operations and Ms. Vandana Rellan Juneja – Associate Director – Marketing, Macmillan accepted this award on behalf of MPIPL.

Macmillan, having a hefty list of accolades associated with its name, is the preferred partner of choice for leading educational institutions in India be it for content, training or assessment. It has always remained true to its values by being quality champions, proactive partners and industry pioneers. Today, Macmillan is partnering with more than 15,000 schools and reaching over 10 million learners. Customized Learning solutions in print and digital format, provided by Macmillan, empower leading schools chain on their journey of achieving academic excellence.

“Far from being providers of only content to schools, Macmillan dives deep into the ecosystem to engage with academicians to find real solutions to issues emerging out of the changing social and technological milieu and provide comprehensive resources, not just for the classroom, but for all stakeholders in this landscape,” said Mr Yash Mehta, Director – Schools

On the reason for being selected as Best K-12 Education Publisher of the year, Rajesh Pasari, Director – Finance and Operations, remarked, “Macmillan Education is a juggernaut powered by technology and analytics, providing state of the art digital resources for both teachers and students – in the process becoming the first choice of educational institutions.”

Know more about Macmillan at www.macmillaneducation.in