Macmillan Education’s commitment to be with learners for life was further reinforced with the launch of a Study Skills Programme for school students. This unique pro bono initiative, launched pan India, aims to enlighten students on their unique learning style and provide them with necessary tools to learn easily and for a longer time.

Introducing the program, Ms. Vandana Rellan Juneja – Associate Director – Marketing said, “Each one of us has a unique style of learning, not everybody finds it easy to learn from books. Some of us learn better from diagrams and pictures, others by listening to audios, creating stories or solving puzzles. While most of us may have a general idea of how we learn best, sometimes it comes as a surprise when we discover what our dominant learning style is. Using this style, we can make learning enjoyable.”

This programme includes a Learning Style test http://macmillaneducation.in/learningstyles. Along with the test result, the learner gets a Study Skills e-book which provides tips on note making as per different styles, time & task management leading to better academic results. The objective behind this initiative is to take stress away from studying, by making learning easy and enjoyable while developing good study skills to promote lifelong learning, develop effective study habits, and techniques for core academic tasks so that students can evaluate and manage their studies.



Know more about Macmillan at www.macmillaneducation.in