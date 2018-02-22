Coca-Cola India
|
Hachette India today announced the launch of the new aesthetically enhanced 28th edition of the Limca Book of Records (LBR) at Higginbothams in Chennai, the oldest bookshop in India. The latest edition has masterfully leveraged distinct display pages, reader-friendly infographics and charts to make it more visually appealing. The contents of the book would also be made available in newer digital formats, which can be easily consumed by readers.
Thomas Abraham, Managing Director, Hachette India, said, “We hope readers will enjoy the new bigger LBR with an all new metallic cover and repositioned reference layout with stunning images, useful charts, infographics and tables as much as we enjoyed putting it together. This year’s edition returns to being both core reference featuring key records and landmarks of earlier years along with a range of brand new records that will make for enthralling reading.”
S Chandrasekhar, Wholetime Director, Higginbothams said, “Limca Book of Records is an inspiration to millions of Indians for over two decades now. We, at Higginbothams, feel privileged to be a part of it as an institution that holds the record for being the oldest book shop in India having opened its doors to public in 1844.”
Some of the interesting and noteworthy records featured in this year’s edition are those created by Agni-V as India’s longest-range nuclear missile tested successfully last year, and 200 million users in India making us WhatsApp’s biggest market, reflecting the penetration of mobile data and other broadband technologies, as we move toward digital India.
This year’s edition also features Sachin Tendulkar’s autobiography ‘Playing it My Way’ which broke all records for the largest selling adult non-fiction and the Indian teen Rifath Sharook for developing world’s smallest satellite KalamSat, which was launched by NASA in June 2017.
The book will be launched in English, Hindi, and Malayalam and will be available across the major bookstores in India. A dedicated section of LBR capturing select records and interesting stories will be available on Coca-Cola India Journey.
|
Kaavya Narain, MSLGROUP, ,+91-9999633335 , [email protected]
|Image Caption : (L to R) – S Chandrasekhar, Director, Higginbothams; Thomas Abraham, Managing Director, Hachette India; T. Krishnakumar, President, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia and Ishteyaque Amjad, VP, Public Affairs & Communications Coca-Cola India & South West Asia
|Click for Real Image