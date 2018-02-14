KPIT Technologies Limited

KPIT (BSE: 532400, NSE: KPIT), today confirmed the availability of India’s first ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India)-certified AIS-(Automotive Industry Standard)-140 compliant vehicle telematics and emergency button solution in line with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India’s notification dated November28th 2016. The AIS-140 regulation, applicable from April 1st, 2018, mandates a vehicle tracking device and one or more emergency button(s) in all existing and new public service vehicles.



KPIT’s product is designed keeping in view the Indian operating conditions and aligned to future AIS-140 roadmap with features such as Vehicle Health Monitoring, CCTV Camera, Passenger Information System, etc. It can seamlessly integrate with the governments’ command center and send emergency alerts as directed in the regulation. It is designed for easy installation on the both aftermarket and new vehicles.



In addition to the standard specifications, the product has provision to integrate market-first features like Journey Risk Management for driver safety , CAN based Diagnostics for easy maintenance, and End of line diagnostic tools. Transport operators will have an option to avail KPIT’s cloud platform to ensure higher operational efficiency through real-time tracking, route optimization, driver behavior monitoring, etc.



Sachin Tikekar, President & Board Member, KPIT said, “We are very excited to be part of India’s safety mission towards developing intelligent transport systems and proactively support the government initiatives in this direction. With AIS-140 telematics systems being designed and manufactured in India, they embody the 'Made in India, for India' promise. We truly believe that the AIS-140 regulation will be pivotal in making public transport safer for all.”

Salient Features of AIS-140 Vehicle Tracking system Easy to install Real-time vehicle updates Easy-to-integrate peripherals like voice box, LED Boards, etc. Battery backup upto 8-hour