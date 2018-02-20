Kantar IMRB

Kantar IMRB launches ‘Indian Online Shopping Report 2017’ that provides comprehensive insights on buying behaviour of India’s online shoppers. The study is conducted among active internet users in Urban India covering a vast range of categories.



Dubbed as the fastest growing e-tail market in the world and with the online retail market in India expected to touch $100 billion by 2020, the space accommodates a vast array of players and complex market dynamics.



The report is an end-to-end environment scan of Indian e-tail landscape, with insights on consumer behaviour across demographic groups, market dynamics, online vs brick and mortar and other emerging trends. Furthermore, the Online Shopping Report also offers a bird’s eye view of the changing landscape due to policy developments, lays down special focus on festive season and sector specific trends.



Akhil Almeida, Head- Digital, Kantar IMRB said, ‘’this comprehensive study will serve as a critical decision-making tool for both marketers as well as e-tail players. 2017, by all accounts, has been a landmark year for the Indian e-tail market with 4G led mobile internet usage galloping and with an increasing presence of digital wallets. Despite the demonetization shock, the whopping numbers recorded in the space both in terms of buyers and spends, stand testimony to the still-to-be-unleashed potential of e-tail in India.’’



The report aims to answer critical questions like: Mapping the e-tail landscape What is the size of e-tail market?

Who is the buyer?

How different are the buying pattern in large cities vs. small cities?

How often do these consumers buy? And how much are they ready to spend? What has been the impact of demonetization?

How can marketers leverage festivals and consumer propensity to spend during these periods? The report gives nuances of the online shopping space by slicing out shoppers for different categories, festival versus non-festival months, ticket size and frequency that can help brand form a blueprint to craft their e-tail strategies. Insights for the report were derived from an exhaustive study of 50,000 online shoppers across urban India, Respondents across different age-groups, locations, socio-economic backgrounds and gender participated in this study – making it the most comprehensive report of its kind to be to be released in India.