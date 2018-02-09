Juvo Marketing has announced the launch of Juvo Diskont app that helps consumers to decide their shopping preference in and around the market place before they visit the store. This discount app not only saves time but also prevents consumers from hassles of wrong or broken product delivery.

Revolution of M-Commerce has evolved users’ preference towards online shopping. With multiple shopping apps in the store, Juvo Diskont is one which doesn’t sell its products and services online yet gives customers amazing experience of online shopping. It gives customers the flexibility to browse and discover the latest discounts and offers at the comfort of their home. In a retail market where the share of online shopping is increasing its market share, Juvo Diskont aims to serve the traditional offline shopping through its digital solutions.

Juvo Diskont is the ultimate saving app currently available in Google Play, offering the best deals in town. It connects with retailers, not only the high end brands but also the local stores, in around the place. Juvo Diskont allows people to discover and save on things to dine, beauty, salon, mobile & watches, fashion and much more.

It is redefining the way small entrepreneurs are doing business by offering a platform to grow their business and market size. It works extensively with retailers and brings them together to an exclusive platform. It also helps retailer to accept digital payment through Bharat QR wallets.

Amit Daga and Vikas Saini founders of JUVO Diskont says “Juvo Diskont is to bridge the gap between digital information and customers in retail by providing technology. This adds on to the daily buying experience by personalizing it for everyone – the merchant and the consumer! By Juvo Diskont we strive to achieve an open culture where everyone in the organization gets to share their options and ideas.”