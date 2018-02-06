The 5th Corporate Summit for Talent Management was organised by Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad on 3rd February 2018 at Hotel Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad. The summit was inaugurated by Mr. P. Dwarakanath, Director – Group Human Capital, Max India Ltd, who was also the Chief Guest for the event.

The event received an overwhelming participation of over 500 people including students. The topics such as new role of artificial intelligence in Human Resource, Knowledge Management, and adaptive organizational learning were discussed and addressed by the panel members during the discussion. Panelists from different domains highlighted the success mantra for managing the talent and also stressed on how it is important to be variant than others. They also focused on the grooming youth, creative thinking and current increasing factors for talent in the industry. Neeraj Narang, Director, HCM, Product Strategy, Oracle India, addressed the participants on knowledge mapping techniques.

Speaking on the occasion and highlighting the features of talent management, Mr. Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman, Jaipuria Group of Institutions said, “In the recently addressed budget speech by our Finance Minister, Mr. Arun Jaitely, he mentioned about the job opportunities present in developing India. We are training and moulding our students to fit in that space and grow better in future. The main aim of conducting such summits is to help understand the students’ views and success stories of eminent people in the industries and motivate them to learn and aspire.”

The second panel discussion comprised of creating right culture for developing habits and willingness of knowledge, focus on high performing organisational approach and creating a high-performance culture in the areas of working. The third panel discussion was about understanding the fundamentals and implementing a strategy of employee engagement and interaction, where Rajnesh Khosla, Head, HR, LG Software India addressed the students. How can Leaders and managers act as powerful employee engagement tools, by Seema Singh, GM, Sales and Marketing, New Holland Fiat India, Rohit Saraf, Deputy VP, HR, Ratnakar Bank Ltd., Prashant Sharma, Head Talent Management, UFLEX Ltd and Kiran Bhatia Tandon, Head, Talent Management, Stryker.

Prof. (Dr.) Daviender Narang, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and Dr. Ashwani Kumar Varshney, Dean of Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad synchronized the event along with the professors of the Institute.