Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, announced significant momentum for its retail division. In 2015, Infor was an early pioneer of providing modern applications that included cloud native software suites, beautifully designed user experiences infused with world-class science, and tailored to industry-specific needs – but at the time retail was not yet an industry of focus.



The Infor Retail division was launched at NRF's 2015 Big Show from a series of meetings with select retail partners struggling to grow their business, and find modern applications that were not anchored by codified legacy business processes from the mid 1990s; pre social, pre mobile, pre web, pre machine learning. Infor is proud to announce that the 2018 NRF Big Show marks the 3rd anniversary of Infor Retail's journey to reinvent retail.



The initial NRF meetings in 2015 revealed that retailers were looking for an alternative to the repurposed legacy solutions available in the market. "Infor was in a unique position to provide these solutions as we had developed an unfair advantage with Hook and Loop, an in-house design agency, and Dynamic Science Labs for machine learning science," said Corey Tollefson, Senior Vice President, Infor Retail. "The timing was perfect for Infor to enter the retail market because these capabilities combined with our commitment to native cloud solutions allowed Infor to leapfrog the competition with a next generation omni-channel suite."



The growth of Infor Retail from those 2015 NRF meetings is historic. Infor Retail has grown from a couple of team members in North America to more than a thousand people across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand focused on the retail revolution. Since NRF's 2015 Big Show, Infor has launched an omni-channel suite of cloud native, generally available solutions including:

Machine Learning-based supply chain solutions that understand omni fulfilment when placing inventory

Mobile-centric store associate platform that supports point of sale, endless aisle ordering, BOPUS, ship-from-store, and clienteling

Omni-channel pricing and promotion execution engine that delivers consistent offers across channels

Procure-to-Pay platform built on a global commerce network to better negotiate and confirm orders with suppliers and trading partners

Digital sourcing and fulfillment network with global visibility to merchandise across from the factory floor of suppliers to brick and mortar stores

Infor's Retail division now supports more than 2,500 global fashion, retail, and grocery brands who work with Infor to modernize operations and take advantage of the latest consumer and business technologies – mobile, social and cloud.



"Ongoing research at IHL indicates that retail is rapidly shifting to the cloud. Retail is at a point of fundamental transformation. Infor is one of the companies investing in changing the way retail works," said Jeff Roster, Vice President of Retail Strategy, IHL Group.



The market needs identified in those crucial NRF meetings in 2015 are available today. Visit the Infor Retail booth at NRF's 2018 Big Show to learn more about how Infor can help better solve customer problems with appealing omni experiences in a profitable way.



Leave Your Legacy at NRF's 2018 Big Show and join Infor Retail in our journey to reinvent retail the way it should be! For more information please visit: https://www.infor.com/industries/retail/.